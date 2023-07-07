The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 uses of coconut oil other than hair care

Oghenerume Progress

Coconut oil is a versatile natural product that a lot of people are familiar with.

However, its potential goes far beyond just hair care. Here are five other uses of coconut oil other than for hair care.

Coconut oil can effectively and gently remove makeup. The oil-based nature of coconut oil allows it to break down cosmetics, making them easier to wipe away without harsh rubbing or tugging on the skin.

This can be done by taking a small amount of coconut oil and massaging it onto the face, focusing on areas with makeup. Then, use a cotton pad or soft cloth to wipe off the oil and makeup residue. The face can be rinsed with warm water afterwards and followed up with a regular skincare routine.

Coconut oil is particularly advantageous because the majority of makeup removers can cause skin irritation and drying.

The benefits of coconut oil also extend beyond hair care, as it possesses excellent moisturising properties for the skin. This popular oil is rich in fatty acids that help retain moisture, making it an ideal natural moisturiser.

To use coconut oil as a moisturiser, simply apply a small amount to the skin after a shower or bath, focusing on dry areas. Its lightweight texture allows for quick absorption, leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Also, coconut oil can also be used as a natural lip balm to combat dry, chapped lips.

Coconut oil can also be used for cooking. It has a high smoke point and unique composition of fatty acids. Coconut oil also remains stable at higher temperatures, making it suitable for frying.

Coconut oil can also be used to improve oral health in a process called oil pulling. This is an old practice that involves swishing oil in the mouth to promote oral health.

Traditionally, sesame oil was used, but coconut oil has become a popular alternative due to its antimicrobial properties. Oil pulling involves taking a tablespoon of coconut oil and swishing it around in the mouth for 10-15 minutes, ensuring that it reaches all corners.

This process helps remove bacteria, plaque, and toxins, promoting oral hygiene and fresher breath. Spit out the oil after swishing and rinse the mouth with water before brushing the teeth as usual.

Coconut oil has a high concentration of monolaurin, a fatty acid renowned for its antimicrobial effects. This makes coconut oil great for wound care. Coconut oil has antibacterial and disinfectant characteristics and can be applied to wounds to lessen the risk of infection and guard. Also, coconut oil can be used on wounds to lessen swelling and treat rashes, cuts, and itches.

As earlier stated, while coconut oil has gained fame for its hair care benefits, its versatility extends far beyond that. From culinary applications to skincare, oral health, and makeup removal coconut oil proves to be a multi-purpose product that can enhance various aspects of your daily life.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

