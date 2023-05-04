5 ways to cut onions without shedding tears

However, cutting onions is sometimes a nightmare no one would love to experience, chopping the onions causes tears to trickle down from even the most seasoned chefs.

The discomfort slows down the cooking process and can even lead cause one to accidentally chop their finger.

What makes onions cause teary eyes

The reason onions make one cry is because of their unique chemical composition. Onions contain a sulfur-containing compound called syn-propanethial-S-oxide.

When the onion is cut, this compound is released into the air and comes into contact with the eyes. The compound reacts with the moisture in the eyes, creating a sulfuric acid that irritates the eyes and causes them to tear up as a protective response which flushes out the irritant.

Well, there are no clear ways to prevent onions from causing teary eyes however there are tips you can adopt to avoid getting teary eyes.

1. Chill the onions

Cooling the onions in the refrigerator or freezer moments before cutting can slow down the release of the sulfur compounds, reducing the amount of gas that is produced to the air.

2. Use a sharp knife

A sharp knife will cause less damage to the onion cells, reducing the amount of sulfur compounds released. A sharp knife also fastens the chopping which ensures you are done before the compounds go up.

3. Wear goggles

Wearing goggles or glasses is the most common method to avoid teary eyes. The goggles seal your eyes can preventing the gas from reaching your eyes. You can also find an alternative way to cover your eyes if goggles are not available.

4. Light a candle

Lighting a candle near the cutting board can help to burn off some of the irritant gas which can prevent the gas from reaching your eyes.

5. Blow away the gas emitted by the onions