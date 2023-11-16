The sports category has moved to a new website.

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Eggs are a nutrient-rich food that can be a healthy part of a balanced diet.

Deviled Eggs. VW Pics/Getty Images
  1. Nutrient-rich: Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, essential amino acids, vitamins (such as B12, riboflavin, and folate), and minerals (such as iron, phosphorus, and selenium).
  2. Choline: Eggs are one of the best dietary sources of choline, a nutrient important for brain health and development.
  3. Good fats: While eggs do contain some saturated fat, they are also a source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy fats.
  4. Eye health: Eggs are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that are beneficial for eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
  5. Muscle development: The high-quality protein in eggs contains all the essential amino acids necessary for muscle development and repair.
  6. Weight management: Eggs are relatively low in calories and can contribute to a feeling of fullness, which may help with weight management.

As for how many eggs one can eat in a day, it depends on various factors such as an individual's overall diet, health status, and specific dietary needs.

In the past, there were concerns about the cholesterol content in eggs, but more recent research suggests that for most people, moderate egg consumption is not associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Health experts suggest that individuals without heart disease can enjoy up to seven eggs per week as part of a healthy diet.

This means a minimum of one egg per day, is fine for maintaining a healthy diet.

However, it's essential to consider individual health conditions and dietary preferences.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

