The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

#BookTok's top 10 genres on Book Lovers Day 2023

Pulse Mix

August 9th is a day when people are encouraged to put down their smartphones and pick up a book!

Book covers for Colleen Hoover's 'It Ends With Us', Leigh Bardugo's 'Shadow & Bone' and Madeline Miller's 'The Song of Achilles'
Book covers for Colleen Hoover's 'It Ends With Us', Leigh Bardugo's 'Shadow & Bone' and Madeline Miller's 'The Song of Achilles'

An unofficial holiday, Book Lovers Day (BLD) is marked every August 9th with the overarching intent to cultivate a reading culture across the globe.

Observers are encouraged to take some time off technology such as smartphones and instead pick up a book.

As the day is marked today, the hashtag #BookTok has provided some leads on the books TikTokers are enjoying the most in 2023, with the hashtag receiving 163.1 billion views and counting.

According to a survey by Aura Print-USA, #BookTok has been swept up in a storm of romance-centred books, amassing a staggering 8 billion hashtag views on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the boom has ignited careers of romance writers, with Colleen Hoover witnessing a 66.1% increase in sales for her love novels, ultimately selling more copies than The Bible!

Rounding off the top three most loved genres are short stories and dark romance, with TikTok hashtag views totalling 1.8 billion and 1.6 billion, respectively.

Rank Book Genre TikTok Hashtags Views In numbers
1 Romance 8B 8,000,000,000
2 Short Stories 1.8B 1,800,000,000
3 Dark Romance 1.6B 1,600,000,000
4 Comics 872.9M 872,900,000
5 Self-help 307.7M 307,700,000
6 Horror 287M 287,000,000
7 Young Adult 135.5M 135,500,000
8 Fantasy/Science 84.8M 84,800,000
9 Crime/Thriller 17.6M 17,600,000
10 Science/Nature 10.8M 10,800,000

Having inspired a Netflix series by the same title, Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo's 'Shadow and Bone' emerged as the most TikToked book so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoover also claims three spots in the top five rankings; #2 'It Ends With Us', #4 'Ugly Love' and #5 'Verity'.

ank Book name Author Goodreads Rating (/5) TikTok Hashtags Views In numbers
1 Shadow and Bone Leigh Bardugo 3.94 15B 15,000,000,000
2 It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover 4.23 2.7B 2,700,000,000
3 The Cruel Prince Holly Black 4.07 1.3B 1,300,000,000
4 Ugly Love Colleen Hoover 4.10 879.9M 879,900,000
5 Verity Colleen Hoover 4.35 652M 652,000,000
6 A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas 4.20 641.4M 641,400,000
7 The Love Hypothesis Ali Hazelwood 4.19 638.3M 638,300,000
8 Red, White & Royal Blue Casey McQuiston 4.11 475.1M 475,100,000
9 Twisted Love Ana Huang 3.75 472.7M 472,700,000
10 Haunting Adeline H. D. Carlton 4.05 468.4M 468,400,000
11 The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid 4.44 456.2M 456,200,000
12 The Secret History Donna Tartt 4.17 395.2M 395,200,000
13 The Spanish Love Deception Elena Armas 3.87 294.1M 294,100,000
14 Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros 4.67 283.2M 283,200,000
15 Song of Achilles Madeline Miller 4.35 257.9M 257,900,000

Recommended articles

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

#BookTok's top 10 genres on Book Lovers Day 2023

#BookTok's top 10 genres on Book Lovers Day 2023

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Fashion inspiration from Zari: 10 maxi dresses for effortlessly chic party look

Fashion inspiration from Zari: 10 maxi dresses for effortlessly chic party look

How tight are your clothes? Listen to these signs from your body

How tight are your clothes? Listen to these signs from your body

Did you know carrots were originally purple, not orange? Here's how

Did you know carrots were originally purple, not orange? Here's how

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth

Gladys Shollei & Neil Horn celebrate marriage in exclusive ceremony [Photos & Video]

Gladys Shollei & Neil Horn celebrate marriage in exclusive ceremony [Photos & Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

These cities have been able to stand the test of time [Times Of India]

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth

Man watching TV

10 bad habits to avoid when visiting friends or relatives

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms