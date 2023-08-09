An unofficial holiday, Book Lovers Day (BLD) is marked every August 9th with the overarching intent to cultivate a reading culture across the globe.
#BookTok's top 10 genres on Book Lovers Day 2023
August 9th is a day when people are encouraged to put down their smartphones and pick up a book!
As the day is marked today, the hashtag #BookTok has provided some leads on the books TikTokers are enjoying the most in 2023, with the hashtag receiving 163.1 billion views and counting.
According to a survey by Aura Print-USA, #BookTok has been swept up in a storm of romance-centred books, amassing a staggering 8 billion hashtag views on TikTok.
In fact, the boom has ignited careers of romance writers, with Colleen Hoover witnessing a 66.1% increase in sales for her love novels, ultimately selling more copies than The Bible!
Rounding off the top three most loved genres are short stories and dark romance, with TikTok hashtag views totalling 1.8 billion and 1.6 billion, respectively.
|Rank
|Book Genre
|TikTok Hashtags Views
|In numbers
|1
|Romance
|8B
|8,000,000,000
|2
|Short Stories
|1.8B
|1,800,000,000
|3
|Dark Romance
|1.6B
|1,600,000,000
|4
|Comics
|872.9M
|872,900,000
|5
|Self-help
|307.7M
|307,700,000
|6
|Horror
|287M
|287,000,000
|7
|Young Adult
|135.5M
|135,500,000
|8
|Fantasy/Science
|84.8M
|84,800,000
|9
|Crime/Thriller
|17.6M
|17,600,000
|10
|Science/Nature
|10.8M
|10,800,000
Top 15 most viral books on #BookTok
Having inspired a Netflix series by the same title, Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo's 'Shadow and Bone' emerged as the most TikToked book so far.
Hoover also claims three spots in the top five rankings; #2 'It Ends With Us', #4 'Ugly Love' and #5 'Verity'.
|ank
|Book name
|Author
|Goodreads Rating (/5)
|TikTok Hashtags Views
|In numbers
|1
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|3.94
|15B
|15,000,000,000
|2
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|4.23
|2.7B
|2,700,000,000
|3
|The Cruel Prince
|Holly Black
|4.07
|1.3B
|1,300,000,000
|4
|Ugly Love
|Colleen Hoover
|4.10
|879.9M
|879,900,000
|5
|Verity
|Colleen Hoover
|4.35
|652M
|652,000,000
|6
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|4.20
|641.4M
|641,400,000
|7
|The Love Hypothesis
|Ali Hazelwood
|4.19
|638.3M
|638,300,000
|8
|Red, White & Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|4.11
|475.1M
|475,100,000
|9
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|3.75
|472.7M
|472,700,000
|10
|Haunting Adeline
|H. D. Carlton
|4.05
|468.4M
|468,400,000
|11
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|4.44
|456.2M
|456,200,000
|12
|The Secret History
|Donna Tartt
|4.17
|395.2M
|395,200,000
|13
|The Spanish Love Deception
|Elena Armas
|3.87
|294.1M
|294,100,000
|14
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|4.67
|283.2M
|283,200,000
|15
|Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|4.35
|257.9M
|257,900,000
