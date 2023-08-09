BookTok's top 10 genres on Book Lovers Day 2023

Observers are encouraged to take some time off technology such as smartphones and instead pick up a book.

As the day is marked today, the hashtag #BookTok has provided some leads on the books TikTokers are enjoying the most in 2023, with the hashtag receiving 163.1 billion views and counting.

According to a survey by Aura Print-USA, #BookTok has been swept up in a storm of romance-centred books, amassing a staggering 8 billion hashtag views on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the boom has ignited careers of romance writers, with Colleen Hoover witnessing a 66.1% increase in sales for her love novels, ultimately selling more copies than The Bible!

Rounding off the top three most loved genres are short stories and dark romance, with TikTok hashtag views totalling 1.8 billion and 1.6 billion, respectively.

Rank Book Genre TikTok Hashtags Views In numbers 1 Romance 8B 8,000,000,000 2 Short Stories 1.8B 1,800,000,000 3 Dark Romance 1.6B 1,600,000,000 4 Comics 872.9M 872,900,000 5 Self-help 307.7M 307,700,000 6 Horror 287M 287,000,000 7 Young Adult 135.5M 135,500,000 8 Fantasy/Science 84.8M 84,800,000 9 Crime/Thriller 17.6M 17,600,000 10 Science/Nature 10.8M 10,800,000

Top 15 most viral books on #BookTok

Having inspired a Netflix series by the same title, Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo's 'Shadow and Bone' emerged as the most TikToked book so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoover also claims three spots in the top five rankings; #2 'It Ends With Us', #4 'Ugly Love' and #5 'Verity'.