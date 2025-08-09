Ozempic & the weight-loss craze on social media: The reality beyond the glamour

The quest for perfect weight-loss solution has seen Kenyan influencers turn to Ozempic injection with Kenyans lining up for the injection that has taken Kenyan by storm and clinics cashing in.

Tales abound on social media with influencers praising the magic of the Ozempic jab and flaunting their transformation, with eager fans also joining the bandwagon and those who ca afford it trooping to the many clinics that have set up shop to quench this thirst.

On social media, looking good has become part of the brand for influencers who hold sway over their followers.

Churning videos, photos and content on their body transformation, influencers portray Ozempic as a glamorous solution to their weight-loss struggles with guaranteed results and are dumping morning runs, gym sessions and dieting for the newest craze in town.

It is no longer about being healthy: It is all about looking good, who has undergone what procedure and who hasn’t with little effort to caution followers or educate them on the realities of turning to Ozempic.

The rise of Ozempic craze

Ozempic started as a drug for diabetes, having been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

When used for its intended purpose (treating Type 2 diabetes), weight loss is a common side effect that was noted during the clinical trial stage and after its approval.

An AI-generated image of two black women for illustration purposes

A trend of people using Ozempic to rip its weight-loss effects gained traction with some health care professionals may prescribe Ozempic for off-label use (prescribing it to treat a condition other than the conditions the drug has been approved to treat).

The world being a global village, it was not long before Kenya’s self-proclaimed lifestyle ambassadors and influencers joined the bandwagon.

Influencers share their weight-loss journeys with Ozempic

Overnight, or so it seems, it became the new face of weight loss on social media in Kenya for those who can afford it with glamorous testimonials of shrinking waistlines, drastic weight loss.

Kelvin Kinuthia, Pritty Vishy, Lydia Wanjiru, Murugi Munyi and Nimo Gachiuri are among those who have shared their experience with Ozempic, crediting it with their body transformation s.

Content creator Pritty Vishy

“Losing 5kgs in 7 days is such a big flex … I started at 148 kg, now at 143 kg … Bikinis, here I come,” Kevin Kinuthis testified in May 2025.

“I tried working out in the gym, but I felt overwhelmed … So I opted for Ozempic … I eat too much … After Ozempic, my appetite reduced drastically,” Pritty Vishy who lost 41 Kgs in months shared.

“I saw changes I never got even after six months in the gym,” Lydia Wanjiru noted while sharing her transformation.

No quick fix: The reality beyond the glamour

While influencers may paint the picture of a flashy and glamorous wight loss journey, the reality of the matter is that experts acknowledge that while the drug has shown promising results, it should not be seen as a quick fix.

Doctors also note that Ozempic is not suitable for everyone and anyone considering using it should consult a qualified healthcare professional to discuss and understand its potential risks and benefits based on their individual health circumstances.

Experts also stress that proper supervision is essential for anyone on Ozempic, adding that making lifestyle changes such as exercising and eating right cannot be substituted for any quick fix for weight loss.