7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

They are common errors made by both novices and seasoned cooks alike. Let's break down these mistakes and explore how to correct them, ensuring your next beef cheeseburger is nothing short of sublime!

1. Choosing the wrong type of beef

The mistake: Opting for extra lean ground beef is a common blunder. While it might seem healthier, it lacks the fat necessary for juiciness and flavor.

The fix: Select ground beef with a fat content of around 20%. The fat not only contributes to a juicier burger but also carries flavor throughout the patty.

2. Overworking the meat

The mistake: Handling the beef too much when forming patties can lead to dense, tough burgers. The warmth of your hands can also melt the fat, affecting texture and moisture.

The fix: Gently mix any seasonings into the meat and quickly form patties with a light touch. Aim for a loosely packed structure, which helps retain juiciness.

3. Improper seasoning

The mistake: Failing to properly season the meat before cooking is a recipe for bland burgers. Salt applied only on the surface won’t suffice.

The fix: Season the meat mixture thoroughly with salt and pepper before shaping the patties. This ensures every bite is flavorful from edge to center.

4. Ignoring patty size and shrinkage

The mistake: Many forget that beef contracts as it cooks, leading to patties smaller than intended, often dwarfed by the bun.

The fix: Make your patties wider than the buns and create a slight indentation in the center. This counters the puffing during cooking, leading to a perfectly sized burger that fits its bun.

5. Flipping the burgers too often

The mistake: Constant flipping can disrupt the cooking process, preventing the development of a savory crust.

The fix: Allow the burger to cook undisturbed on one side until a crust forms and it releases easily from the grill or pan, then flip it just once.

6. Melting the cheese improperly

The mistake: Adding cheese too late in the cooking process often results in partially melted slices that lack the gooey allure of a classic cheeseburger.

The fix: Place the cheese slices on the patties during the last minute of cooking. Cover the pan or close the grill to trap heat, ensuring the cheese melts evenly.

7. Using the wrong bun

The mistake: A subpar bun can compromise the entire burger experience, either being too dry and crumbly or too soft and soggy.

The fix: Opt for fresh, lightly toasted buns that are sturdy enough to hold the burger and condiments without falling apart. Brioche and potato rolls are excellent choices for their flavor and texture.

Remember, great cooking isn't just about avoiding mistakes—it's about embracing the techniques that lead to excellence.