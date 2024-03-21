The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to make tasty cinnamon rolls

Miriam Mwende

Cinnamon rolls are a delightful treat, combining soft, fluffy dough with a sweet, spicy filling.

Cinnamon rolls [Image Credit: Valeriya Kobzar]
One of the major factors that affects how the cinnamon rolls come out is the choice of ingredients.

Butter versus margarine: Butter is recommended for both the dough and filling for its superior flavor and the ability to create a flakier texture.

Margarine can be used as a substitute, especially if looking for a dairy-free option, but the flavor and texture may slightly differ.

Brown sugar versus white sugar: Brown sugar is preferred for the filling because it contains molasses, providing moisture, a deeper flavor, and a gooey texture.

White sugar in the dough is fine as it's primarily for sweetness and to activate the yeast.

AI-generated image showcasing a cinnamon roll topped with ice cream
This recipe combines traditional techniques and ingredients to create delicious cinnamon rolls perfect for any occasion. The recommended frosting adds a creamy, tangy counterpoint to the sweetness of the rolls, making them irresistible.

  1. 4 cups all-purpose flour (additional for dusting)
  2. 1/2 cup warm milk
  3. 1/2 cup warm water
  4. 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (one sachet)
  5. 1/4 cup white sugar
  6. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  7. 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted (or margarine)
  8. 1 large egg
  1. 1 cup brown sugar
  2. 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  3. 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

Cream cheese frosting is recommended for its tangy contrast to the sweet rolls. You'll need:-

  1. 30g cream cheese or whipping cream
  2.  1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  3.  1 cup powdered sugar
  4.  1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
AI-generated image showcasing a cinnamon roll topped with ice cream
1. Prepare the dough

- In a large bowl, mix the warm milk, warm water, and sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Sprinkle the yeast over the mixture and let it sit for about 5 minutes, or until it becomes foamy.

- Add the melted butter, egg, salt, and gradually mix in the flour until a dough forms. Knead on a floured surface for about 10 minutes.

- Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a cloth, and let it rise in a warm area until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

2. Prepare the filling

- Mix the brown sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl. Spread the softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture evenly over the top.

3. Form the rolls

- Roll the dough into a large rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick. Roll the dough up tightly and cut into 12-14 pieces.

- Place the rolls in a greased baking dish, cover, and let them rise again for about 30 minutes.

4. Bake

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Bake the cinnamon rolls for about 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.

5. Prepare the frosting

- While the rolls are baking, beat together the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, and beat until creamy.

- Spread the frosting over the warm rolls before serving.

