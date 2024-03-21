How to make tasty cinnamon rolls

Butter versus margarine: Butter is recommended for both the dough and filling for its superior flavor and the ability to create a flakier texture.

Margarine can be used as a substitute, especially if looking for a dairy-free option, but the flavor and texture may slightly differ.

Brown sugar versus white sugar: Brown sugar is preferred for the filling because it contains molasses, providing moisture, a deeper flavor, and a gooey texture.

White sugar in the dough is fine as it's primarily for sweetness and to activate the yeast.

Recipe for DIY homemade cinnamon rolls

This recipe combines traditional techniques and ingredients to create delicious cinnamon rolls perfect for any occasion. The recommended frosting adds a creamy, tangy counterpoint to the sweetness of the rolls, making them irresistible.

Ingredients for dough

4 cups all-purpose flour (additional for dusting) 1/2 cup warm milk 1/2 cup warm water 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (one sachet) 1/4 cup white sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted (or margarine) 1 large egg

Ingredients for filling

1 cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

Ingredients for frosting

Cream cheese frosting is recommended for its tangy contrast to the sweet rolls. You'll need:-

30g cream cheese or whipping cream 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened 1 cup powdered sugar 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Step-by-step process for making cinnamon rolls

1. Prepare the dough

- In a large bowl, mix the warm milk, warm water, and sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Sprinkle the yeast over the mixture and let it sit for about 5 minutes, or until it becomes foamy.

- Add the melted butter, egg, salt, and gradually mix in the flour until a dough forms. Knead on a floured surface for about 10 minutes.

- Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a cloth, and let it rise in a warm area until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

2. Prepare the filling

- Mix the brown sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl. Spread the softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture evenly over the top.

3. Form the rolls

- Roll the dough into a large rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick. Roll the dough up tightly and cut into 12-14 pieces.

- Place the rolls in a greased baking dish, cover, and let them rise again for about 30 minutes.

4. Bake

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Bake the cinnamon rolls for about 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.

5. Prepare the frosting

- While the rolls are baking, beat together the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, and beat until creamy.

- Spread the frosting over the warm rolls before serving.