A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years

His father, Emperor Tewodros II, sought an alliance with the UK in 1862 but Queen Victoria did not respond. So, he took matters into his own hands and held Europeans hostage, leading to a military expedition to rescue them.

In 1868, they seized Tewodros' mountain fortress in northern Ethiopia, leading to the British plundering thousands of cultural and religious artefacts.

Emperor Tewodros chose to kill himself rather than be captured by the British. Prince Alemayehu was also taken away, possibly to prevent capture and possibly death.

ADVERTISEMENT

After he arrived in Britain in June 1868, the prince's situation and his status as an orphan made Queen Victoria's pity him. A few miles off the south coast of England, on the Isle of Wight, the two met for the first time.

She consented to providing for his financial needs and gave Captain Tristram Charles Sawyer Speedy, who had travelled from Ethiopia with the prince, custody of the child.

Pulse Nigeria

After living together for a while on the Isle of Wight, Captain Speedy travelled with him to many countries like India.

The prince, however, was mandated to receive a formal education. He was assigned to a public school in Rugby, England, but he did not have a good time there. Later, he was relocated to Sandhurst's Royal Military College, where he was bullied.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to correspondence, the prince had a "hankering" to go back home, but no one paid mind to his desire.

According to Ethiopian royal descendant Abebech Kasa, "He was uprooted from Ethiopia, from Africa, from the land of the black people and remained there as if he had no home."

Alemayehu eventually found himself receiving instruction in a private Leeds residence. However, he fell ill— with what might have been pneumonia—he resisted getting medical help because he believed he was being poisoned.

The prince passed away in 1879 at the age of barely 18 after spending ten years in exile. He was buried on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Queen Victoria expressed her sadness at the death of Alemayehu, describing his life as difficult and traumatic and arranging for his burial at Windsor Castle.

ADVERTISEMENT