The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Guinness World Records reveals the hottest pepper in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Even the Yorubas, known for their love for pepper, might not be able to eat this.

The world's hottest pepper {HEATONIST/JULIAN BRACERO}
The world's hottest pepper {HEATONIST/JULIAN BRACERO}

It was grown by Ed Currie, founder of Puckerbutt Pepper Company. Pepper X has an average of 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU).

It is more than one million units hotter than the former world's hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper, which averaged 1,641,183 SHU. A jalapeño pepper is around 3,000 to 8,000 SHU.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scoville scale, used to measure the spiciness of chilli peppers, is based on the concentration of capsaicin, an active component that causes a burning sensation when it comes into contact with human tissue.

Winthrop University in South Carolina calculated the Scoville score using specimens from the past four years.

Hottest peppers in the world [Guinessworldrecords]
Hottest peppers in the world [Guinessworldrecords] Pulse Nigeria

Contrary to popular perception, pepper seeds are not hot because of their seeds, it is the the placenta, the tissue that contains the seeds which contains capsaicin, capsaicin is what makes it hot. The outside of Pepper X has many ridges and curves that give the placenta more room to expand.

The seeds are not for sale, but they would be available in some hot sauce bottles.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to know your man is a mamas boy

How to know your man is a mamas boy

4 reasons bad boys get good girls

4 reasons bad boys get good girls

Guinness World Records reveals the hottest pepper in the world

Guinness World Records reveals the hottest pepper in the world

Here are 6 things you can do if you want your ex back

Here are 6 things you can do if you want your ex back

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

Breast cancer awareness: Can some deodorants cause breast cancer?

Breast cancer awareness: Can some deodorants cause breast cancer?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Google Flights has a hidden trick to make travel planning easier/Pexels

Google Flights has a hidden trick to make travel planning easier

Would you visit any of the Biblical cities? [Science Channel]

5 biblical cities still existing today

Indian Tsunami and earthquake [animalialife]

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

oats and soymilk smoothie [Pinterest]

How to make oats and soy milk smoothie for healthy weight gain