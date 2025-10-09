How planting these trees could grow your wallet & the planet [Interview]

As the world grapples with climate change, Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions are quietly rewriting the script on reforestation. In these drylands, trees are no longer planted merely for shade or soil conservation; they’re becoming a source of income, resilience, and dignity. With Mazingira Day shining a spotlight on environmental action under the theme, Citizen-Centric Tree Growing and Environmental Stewardship, experts are calling for a mindset shift, that tree planting should not only be about greening the land but also about feeding families and building local economies.

This writer spoke to Dr Alphayo Lutta, Cluster Lead for Natural Resources and Ecosystems at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Africa. The institute runs a campaign known as Integrated Management of Natural Resources for Resilience in the ASALs (IMARA), which champions community-led restoration and sustainable land management in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs). “When communities see trees as part of their livelihood, they nurture them better,” Dr Lutta said. “It’s not just about conservation, it’s about survival.”

Trees that work for people

Dr Lutta believes the secret to sustainable reforestation lies in choosing tree species that are both hardy and profitable. In regions where rainfall is scarce, not all trees can survive, but some can thrive, and pay off. “We focus on high-value species such as moringa, gum and resin trees like Acacia senegal and Acacia seyal, fruit trees such as mango and avocado, and indigenous trees like Melia volkensii and Croton megalocarpus,” he explained.



“They provide oil, powder, resins, honey forage, and other by-products, all while restoring degraded land.”

These trees, already being planted across Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Isiolo, Laikipia, Marsabit, and Narok, represent a rare balance between ecology and economy, where each tree is both a climate solution and a business venture.

Profits that come with growing trees

Tree farming requires patience, but the returns are compelling. One acre of moringa about 600 trees, can yield up to 1.5 tonnes of dried leaves annually, earning farmers between Sh150,000 and Sh200,000. Similarly, 200 mature Acacia trees can produce around 250–300 kilogrammes of gum per year, fetching between Sh90,000 and Sh120,000, depending on quality and market prices.

Yet, the benefits go far beyond money. “Planting 400 to 600 trees per acre doesn’t just generate income, it also improves soil fertility, regulates microclimates, and reduces land degradation, effectively creating a community forest.”

Real stories, real impact

In several counties, tree-based enterprises are already changing lives.



“In Turkana South, the Nabeye Moringa Group earns from dried moringa leaf powder and seeds. In Elgeyo Marakwet, women-led nurseries and mango aggregation groups sell grafted seedlings and fruits, while in West Pokot, honey cooperatives have gained access to regional markets.”

These success stories highlight a quiet shift, where communities that once relied solely on livestock or seasonal crops are now diversifying their income through trees. “When people start earning from trees, they take ownership of conservation naturally.” Dr Lutta said.

From conservation to commerce

Kenya’s dryland communities have long participated in tree-planting campaigns that faded once donor funding ended. This time, the focus is different, trees are being directly linked to livelihoods. “Tree planting for conservation alone often lacks long-term ownership. But when trees also provide food or income, communities see value in protecting them. It turns reforestation from a moral duty into an economic opportunity.”

This approach is part of SEI Africa’s bioeconomy model, which connects natural resources to local enterprise and value addition, ensuring that communities see tangible rewards from restoration efforts.

Patience and persistence

Despite the promise, challenges remain present.



“The biggest issue is time. Our cost-benefit research shows that the breakeven period is about 3.5 years. So farmers must be patient.”

Water scarcity and limited technical knowledge also make it difficult to scale up quickly.

Planting trees for the next generation

Looking ahead, Dr Lutta hopes this approach will redefine how Kenyans view tree planting.



“We want to normalise trees as economic assets, not just conservation symbols. Farmers should plant trees the same way they plant crops, for income, resilience, and legacy.”

