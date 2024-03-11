The sports category has moved to a new website.

9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

Miriam Mwende

Observing the holy month of Ramadan can be quite challenging in a workplace situation, but a little sensitivity and adjustment can help provide an inclusive and supportive environment for Muslim colleagues.

This period can be both spiritually rewarding and physically challenging. This, therefore, calls for a workplace environment to be inclusive and supportive of the Muslim community.

Employers and colleagues alike can strengthen understanding of each other's values and beliefs, building empathy and cooperation across diverse communities.

You can help ensure that Muslim employees feel valued and supported during one of the most important months of their religious calendar, thereby enhancing overall workplace harmony and employee satisfaction.

Understand that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and holds great significance for Muslims.

Employers can show support by acknowledging the month's start with a message of support to Muslim employees, offering best wishes for a peaceful and fulfilling Ramadan.

Acknowledge the effort and dedication of Muslim employees during Ramadan, possibly through internal communications, highlighting their commitment to both their faith and their work.

Consider offering flexible working schedules or the option to work from home.

Adjusting work hours can help Muslim employees balance their spiritual obligations with professional responsibilities, especially when energy levels may vary due to fasting.

Avoid scheduling critical deadlines or demanding extra hours from Muslim employees during this month, if possible.

Muslims are required to pray five times a day. Providing a quiet and clean space for prayer demonstrates respect and accommodation for their religious practices.

This can be as simple as a temporary designated area that offers privacy.

Allow Muslim employees the opportunity to take time off for Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan.

Additionally, consider accommodating requests for time off or reduced hours on nights when special prayers, known as Tarawih, are held.

Organise an informational session or provide resources about Ramadan to all employees.

This fosters a culture of respect and understanding, helping to avoid unintentional insensitivity, such as scheduling major meetings or company events during fasting hours.

For workplaces that provide meals, consider offering Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) or Iftar (meal to break the fast) options for Muslim employees, depending on their work hours.

Even simple accommodations, like having dates and water available, can be greatly appreciated.

Encourage and support a healthy approach to fasting, particularly for jobs requiring physical exertion.

Employers can provide information on staying hydrated and maintaining energy levels, or even organise health and wellness sessions specifically tailored for fasting employees.

Show understanding for decreased socialising during Ramadan, as Muslims may wish to focus more on their faith and family.

Offer support or modifications for uniform requirements, if applicable, to accommodate for modesty during Ramadan.

