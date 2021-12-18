Kenya voted as best safari destination in the world

The ranking was compiled by jurists from the World Travel Awards who analysed over 4,000 reviews of safaris all over the continent to come to this conclusion.

These reviews included those from guests who had visited the nominated countries and travel journalists.

Kenya was applauded for its alternating landscapes, majestic wildlife and pristine beaches.

National carrier Kenya Airways was recognised as Africa’s leading airline, with its business class also emerging top in the continent. Ethiopia Airlines scooped both the leading brand and economy class awards in Africa in 2021.

Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier termed the win a testament to the country’s superior offering of the safari product and experience.

“This recognition is an endorsement of Magical Kenya, known as the home of authentic African Safari. Without a doubt, this is well-deserved, and I believe that we shall get even better.

We shall continue with our commitment towards preserving and showcasing to the world the unique wildlife heritage bestowed to our country for the sake of generations to come,” she said.

Dr Radier added that the country would continue to build on its potential growth areas, including “the Magical Kenya Signature Experiences, where travellers have an opportunity to experience a foot safari or even track wildlife while on foot.”

In August this year, Kenya partnered with video sharing platform TikTok to showcase the great wildebeest migration at the Maasai Mara game reserve.