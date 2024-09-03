The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]

Amos Robi

The initiative is not only an invitation to explore China but also an opportunity to bridge cultural gaps

Dr. Zhou Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya
Dr. Zhou Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya
  • Chinese Embassy in Kenya launches initiative for Kenyan online content creators to visit China
  • Participants need to follow the Chinese Embassy's official account on social media and share the campaign post to register
  • The selected creators will engage with local cultural figures and participate in discussions to deepen understanding between Kenyan and Chinese communities

In a bid to foster cultural exchange and creativity, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya has launched an initiative targeting Kenyan online content creators for a unique trip to China.

The campaign promises an immersive experience in some of China's most dynamic and historically rich cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Chongqing.

This opportunity is slated for the end of September and aims to offer creators firsthand insights into China's rapidly evolving landscape.

"Are you eager to explore China’s dynamic economy, rich culture, and fascinating history while seeking inspiration for your creations?" reads the campaign announcement.

Dr. Zhou Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya
Dr. Zhou Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

READ: 16 gov't services one can access while in the diaspora through Kenyan embassies

The initiative is not only an invitation to explore but also an opportunity to bridge cultural gaps and bring diverse creative perspectives to the forefront.

Creators interested in participating need to follow the Chinese Embassy's official account on social media and share the campaign post.

Participants are encouraged to express their eagerness to explore China by using the hashtag #TravelChina.

"We'll choose 3-4 creators for this exciting opportunity," the embassy stated, highlighting the exclusive nature of the trip.

The program’s agenda includes visits to iconic landmarks, engagements with local cultural figures, and participation in discussions that aim to deepen understanding between Kenyan and Chinese communities.

An AI-generated lively scene in downtown Nairobi where a group of young, energetic Kenyan content creators are producing a street-style vlog
An AI-generated lively scene in downtown Nairobi where a group of young, energetic Kenyan content creators are producing a street-style vlog

READ: Step by step guide to applying for a passport, documents required & cost

This trip is more than just a tour; it is an educational journey designed to inspire and ignite creativity among Kenya's top digital talents.

  1. Follow Chinese Embassy's account @ChineseEmbKenya
  2. Share this post and express your willingness to visit China by using the hashtag #TravelChina. 3-4 creators will be chosen for this opportunity

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

