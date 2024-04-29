Step by step guide to applying for a passport, documents required & cost

In situations where one lacks their identity card, a passport can serve as a substitute.

In this article, we outline the procedure for applying for a passport, the necessary documents, associated costs, and the expected duration before collection.

1. Create and Log in to Your e-Citizen Account

The initial step in applying for a passport is to create and log in to your e-Citizen account. This website provides access to various government services in the country. Registration on the website requires the following information:

National ID number Full name Date of birth Phone number Email address Personal details

Upon completing the registration process, you will receive a verification link to activate your account, allowing you to log in using your ID number and password.

2. Access Immigration Department Services

Once logged into your e-Citizen account, you'll find a dashboard displaying several government services.

Locate the 'Department of Immigration Service' and click 'Get Service'. This section will present all services provided by the immigration department.

Navigate to 'passport application' and select 'Get Service'. You'll then be prompted to specify the type of account you are creating (for an adult or a child).

There are various passport types available, each with its associated fees:

Ordinary Passport (32 Pages Ordinary 'A' Series) - Sh4,550 Ordinary Passport (48 pages Ordinary 'B' Series) - Sh6,050 Ordinary Passport (64 Pages Ordinary 'C' Series) - Sh7,550 Diplomatic Passport (48 pages) - Sh7,550 Mutilated Passport - Sh10,050 Lost Passport (For those renewing their lost Passport) - Sh12,050 Certificate of Identity for a foreigner - Sh3,050 Temporary permit - Sh350

A man holding a Kenyan passport Pulse Live Kenya

Documents required for first-time applications:

A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices Original Birth Certificate and a copy for Kenyan citizens by birth Certificate of Registration for Kenyan citizens by registration Original applicant’s national identity card and a copy for adults Copy of the recommender's national identity card Duly filled Consent Form for minors Copies of parents’ national identity cards/ Death certificates where applicable Original and copies of parents’ birth certificates Any other additional documents as may be required

Documents required for replacing passports:

A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices Original national identity card and a copy for adults Duly filled Consent Form for minors Previous Passport and a copy Any other additional documents as may be required

Documents required for replacing lost passports:

A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices Original ID and a copy for adults Personal Statement explaining circumstances for the damage Sworn Affidavit to support the statement above Police Abstract for the loss of passport Copy of the lost passport biodata page if available

Pulse Live Kenya

Documents required for mutilated passports:

A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices Original ID and a copy for adults Previous Passport and a copy Personal Statement explaining circumstances for the damage Sworn Affidavit to support the statement above

Upon submission of all documents, you'll be prompted to make payment on the next page. Payment methods include Credit/Debit card, Airtel Money, M-Pesa, and eCitizen Agent. Once payment is completed, proceed to the next stage.

3. Biometric booking of an appointment

You'll be required to book an appointment for biometrics, a critical stage in passport production. Failure to capture biometrics will result in a delay in passport processing. Select the location nearest to you, and the system will automatically schedule a biometrics appointment. Print out the application schedule and three copies of your payment invoice.

Passport application centers in the country:

Nairobi – Nyayo House Ground Floor Mombasa – Uhuru na Kazi Mombasa Kisumu – New PC’s office Kisumu Embu – Embu PC’s office Nakuru - Regional Commissioner’s Big Nakuru Kisii – County Commissioners Building Eldoret – Public Works Building

A photo of Nyayo House Pulse Live Kenya

4. Visit the immigration office

On the appointment day, carry your payment invoice and schedule print-out to the immigration office. Only fingerprints and a photo will be captured at the office, a process taking less than 10 minutes. Ensure all documents are arranged in the specified order.

6. Wait for processing and passport collection

Following biometrics, you'll await passport processing. Once ready for collection, you'll receive notification via email and SMS.