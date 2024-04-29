The sports category has moved to a new website.

Step by step guide to applying for a passport, documents required & cost

Amos Robi

Whether you're applying for a new passport, renewing an existing one, or replacing a lost or damaged passport, following these steps will guide you through the process.

A photo of a Kenyan passport
A photo of a Kenyan passport

A passport, akin to a national identity card, is an essential entitlement for every Kenyan. It serves as the primary document required when traveling outside the country, whether at border points or airports.

In situations where one lacks their identity card, a passport can serve as a substitute.

In this article, we outline the procedure for applying for a passport, the necessary documents, associated costs, and the expected duration before collection.

The initial step in applying for a passport is to create and log in to your e-Citizen account. This website provides access to various government services in the country. Registration on the website requires the following information:

  1. National ID number
  2. Full name
  3. Date of birth
  4. Phone number
  5. Email address
  6. Personal details

Upon completing the registration process, you will receive a verification link to activate your account, allowing you to log in using your ID number and password.

Once logged into your e-Citizen account, you'll find a dashboard displaying several government services.

Locate the 'Department of Immigration Service' and click 'Get Service'. This section will present all services provided by the immigration department.

Navigate to 'passport application' and select 'Get Service'. You'll then be prompted to specify the type of account you are creating (for an adult or a child).

  1. Ordinary Passport (32 Pages Ordinary 'A' Series) - Sh4,550
  2. Ordinary Passport (48 pages Ordinary 'B' Series) - Sh6,050
  3. Ordinary Passport (64 Pages Ordinary 'C' Series) - Sh7,550
  4. Diplomatic Passport (48 pages) - Sh7,550
  5. Mutilated Passport - Sh10,050
  6. Lost Passport (For those renewing their lost Passport) - Sh12,050
  7. Certificate of Identity for a foreigner - Sh3,050
  8. Temporary permit - Sh350
A man holding a Kenyan passport
A man holding a Kenyan passport A man holding a Kenyan passport Pulse Live Kenya

  1. A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices
  2. Original Birth Certificate and a copy for Kenyan citizens by birth
  3. Certificate of Registration for Kenyan citizens by registration
  4. Original applicant’s national identity card and a copy for adults
  5. Copy of the recommender's national identity card
  6. Duly filled Consent Form for minors
  7. Copies of parents’ national identity cards/ Death certificates where applicable
  8. Original and copies of parents’ birth certificates
  9. Any other additional documents as may be required
  1. A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices
  2. Original national identity card and a copy for adults
  3. Duly filled Consent Form for minors
  4. Previous Passport and a copy
  5. Any other additional documents as may be required
  1. A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices
  2. Original ID and a copy for adults
  3. Personal Statement explaining circumstances for the damage
  4. Sworn Affidavit to support the statement above
  5. Police Abstract for the loss of passport
  6. Copy of the lost passport biodata page if available
People queue at Department of Immigration Services office at Nyayo House
People queue at Department of Immigration Services office at Nyayo House Pulse Live Kenya

Documents required for mutilated passports:

  1. A completed application Form 19 and two payment invoices
  2. Original ID and a copy for adults
  3. Previous Passport and a copy
  4. Personal Statement explaining circumstances for the damage
  5. Sworn Affidavit to support the statement above

Upon submission of all documents, you'll be prompted to make payment on the next page. Payment methods include Credit/Debit card, Airtel Money, M-Pesa, and eCitizen Agent. Once payment is completed, proceed to the next stage.

You'll be required to book an appointment for biometrics, a critical stage in passport production. Failure to capture biometrics will result in a delay in passport processing. Select the location nearest to you, and the system will automatically schedule a biometrics appointment. Print out the application schedule and three copies of your payment invoice.

Passport application centers in the country:

  1. Nairobi – Nyayo House Ground Floor
  2. Mombasa – Uhuru na Kazi Mombasa
  3. Kisumu – New PC’s office Kisumu
  4. Embu – Embu PC’s office
  5. Nakuru - Regional Commissioner’s Big Nakuru
  6. Kisii – County Commissioners Building
  7. Eldoret – Public Works Building
A photo of Nyayo House
A photo of Nyayo House A photo of Nyayo House Pulse Live Kenya

On the appointment day, carry your payment invoice and schedule print-out to the immigration office. Only fingerprints and a photo will be captured at the office, a process taking less than 10 minutes. Ensure all documents are arranged in the specified order.

Following biometrics, you'll await passport processing. Once ready for collection, you'll receive notification via email and SMS.

Before leaving the collection center, thoroughly review all details in your new passport to ensure accuracy.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

