16 gov't services one can access while in the diaspora through Kenyan embassies

Kenya's diplomatic presence is extensive, with around 56 foreign embassies and 36 consulates operating within its borders, while Kenya itself maintains approximately 24 embassies and 18 consulates globally.

These diplomatic missions play a crucial role in supporting Kenyan citizens abroad by offering a wide range of consular services.

This guide delves into the various services provided by Kenyan embassies and consulates, highlighting their importance in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Kenyans worldwide.

1. Registration of Kenyans

Kenyan embassies maintain a registry of citizens living or traveling abroad. This helps in providing assistance during emergencies, ensuring participation in national events, and facilitating communication.

Registration usually involves providing personal details, contact information, and residence status.

2. Processing of personal documents

Embassies assist with the processing and issuance of various personal documents, including certifications, authentications, and renewals.

This service ensures that Kenyans abroad can obtain necessary documentation in a timely and official manner.

3. Passports

Kenyan embassies process applications for new passports, renewals, and replacements for lost or damaged passports.

The process involves verifying the applicant’s identity and citizenship, capturing biometric data, and forwarding the information to relevant Kenyan authorities for passport issuance.

4. National identity cards

Embassies facilitate the application and renewal of Kenyan national identity cards.

This service includes verifying identity, collecting necessary documents, and transmitting the application to the National Registration Bureau in Kenya.

5. Birth and death certificates

Kenyans abroad can register births and deaths at their respective embassies. This involves submitting the necessary documentation and obtaining a certificate that is recognised by Kenyan authorities.

The embassies can issue birth and death certificates or facilitate their issuance by relevant authorities in Kenya.

6. Marriage certificate

Kenyan embassies can officiate marriages or provide necessary documentation for marriages performed abroad.

They ensure that the marriage is registered with Kenyan authorities and that the couple receives an official Kenyan marriage certificate.

7. Certificate of no impediment to marriage

This certificate confirms that there are no legal impediments to a Kenyan citizen marrying abroad. Embassies issue this document after verifying the individual's marital status with relevant authorities in Kenya.

8. Certificate of good conduct

Kenyans abroad can apply for a Certificate of Good Conduct, which is a criminal record clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya.

Embassies facilitate the application process, including fingerprinting and forwarding the application to Kenya.

9. National driving license

Embassies assist with the renewal or replacement of Kenyan driving licenses.

They verify the applicant’s identity and status and help transmit the application to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in Kenya.

10. Emergency travel documents

In case of lost or expired passports, embassies can issue emergency travel documents that allow Kenyan citizens to travel back to Kenya.

These documents are typically valid for a limited period and specific to returning to Kenya.

11. Regaining and renunciation of citizenship or dual citizenship

Kenyans who have lost their citizenship or wish to renounce it, or those seeking to acquire dual citizenship, can process their applications through embassies.

This involves submitting necessary documents, and the embassy assists in forwarding the application to the Kenyan authorities.

12. Authentication of documents

Embassies authenticate and notarize documents such as academic certificates, legal documents, and other official papers.

This service ensures that documents issued abroad are recognized as valid in Kenya.

13. Burial/cremation/repatriation of a deceased Kenyan

In the event of a Kenyan citizen's death abroad, embassies assist with the necessary paperwork and coordination for burial, cremation, or repatriation of the body to Kenya. This includes liaising with local authorities and the deceased's family.

14. Support to Kenyans in distress

Embassies provide support to Kenyans facing emergencies such as natural disasters, financial difficulties, legal issues, or health problems.

This support can include providing advice, contacting family members, and coordinating with local authorities.

15. Consular access

Kenyans detained or imprisoned abroad have the right to consular access. Embassies ensure they receive fair treatment and can offer legal assistance, liaise with local authorities, and inform family members.

16. Deportation

Embassies assist Kenyans facing deportation from a foreign country.