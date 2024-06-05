The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
16 gov't services one can access while in the diaspora through Kenyan embassies

Amos Robi

Kenyans living in the diaspora must not travel home to get this services as they are available in Kenyan embassies

A Kenyan embassy
A Kenyan embassy
  • Kenya has an extensive diplomatic presence with numerous foreign embassies and consulates within its borders
  • Kenyan embassies and consulates provide a wide range of consular services to safeguard the rights and welfare of Kenyan citizens abroad
  • Services include processing personal documents, passport applications, national identity card applications, birth and death registrations, and officiating marriages

Kenya's diplomatic presence is extensive, with around 56 foreign embassies and 36 consulates operating within its borders, while Kenya itself maintains approximately 24 embassies and 18 consulates globally.

These diplomatic missions play a crucial role in supporting Kenyan citizens abroad by offering a wide range of consular services.

This guide delves into the various services provided by Kenyan embassies and consulates, highlighting their importance in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Kenyans worldwide.

Kenyan embassies maintain a registry of citizens living or traveling abroad. This helps in providing assistance during emergencies, ensuring participation in national events, and facilitating communication.

Registration usually involves providing personal details, contact information, and residence status.

Embassies assist with the processing and issuance of various personal documents, including certifications, authentications, and renewals.

This service ensures that Kenyans abroad can obtain necessary documentation in a timely and official manner.

Kenyan embassies process applications for new passports, renewals, and replacements for lost or damaged passports.

The process involves verifying the applicant’s identity and citizenship, capturing biometric data, and forwarding the information to relevant Kenyan authorities for passport issuance.

A photo of a Kenyan passport (1)
A photo of a Kenyan passport (1) Pulse Live Kenya
Embassies facilitate the application and renewal of Kenyan national identity cards.

This service includes verifying identity, collecting necessary documents, and transmitting the application to the National Registration Bureau in Kenya.

Kenyans abroad can register births and deaths at their respective embassies. This involves submitting the necessary documentation and obtaining a certificate that is recognised by Kenyan authorities.

The embassies can issue birth and death certificates or facilitate their issuance by relevant authorities in Kenya.

Kenyan embassies can officiate marriages or provide necessary documentation for marriages performed abroad.

They ensure that the marriage is registered with Kenyan authorities and that the couple receives an official Kenyan marriage certificate.

A Kenyan Embassy abroad
A Kenyan Embassy abroad Pulse Live Kenya

This certificate confirms that there are no legal impediments to a Kenyan citizen marrying abroad. Embassies issue this document after verifying the individual's marital status with relevant authorities in Kenya.

Kenyans abroad can apply for a Certificate of Good Conduct, which is a criminal record clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya.

Embassies facilitate the application process, including fingerprinting and forwarding the application to Kenya.

Embassies assist with the renewal or replacement of Kenyan driving licenses.

They verify the applicant’s identity and status and help transmit the application to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in Kenya.

In case of lost or expired passports, embassies can issue emergency travel documents that allow Kenyan citizens to travel back to Kenya.

These documents are typically valid for a limited period and specific to returning to Kenya.

Kenyans who have lost their citizenship or wish to renounce it, or those seeking to acquire dual citizenship, can process their applications through embassies.

This involves submitting necessary documents, and the embassy assists in forwarding the application to the Kenyan authorities.

File image of national ID cards at a government office
File image of national ID cards at a government office Pulse Live Kenya

Embassies authenticate and notarize documents such as academic certificates, legal documents, and other official papers.

This service ensures that documents issued abroad are recognized as valid in Kenya.

In the event of a Kenyan citizen's death abroad, embassies assist with the necessary paperwork and coordination for burial, cremation, or repatriation of the body to Kenya. This includes liaising with local authorities and the deceased's family.

Embassies provide support to Kenyans facing emergencies such as natural disasters, financial difficulties, legal issues, or health problems.

This support can include providing advice, contacting family members, and coordinating with local authorities.

Kenyans detained or imprisoned abroad have the right to consular access. Embassies ensure they receive fair treatment and can offer legal assistance, liaise with local authorities, and inform family members.

A Kenyan Embassy abroad
A Kenyan Embassy abroad Pulse Live Kenya

Embassies assist Kenyans facing deportation from a foreign country.

They ensure the individual’s rights are protected and provide necessary travel documents for their return to Kenya. They also liaise with local authorities to facilitate a safe and orderly deportation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

