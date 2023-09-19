Why women pay dowry in India

However, despite its illegality, dowry continues to be prevalent in many parts of the country, and it remains a complex and deeply rooted issue in Indian society.

The tradition of dowry has historical and cultural origins, and there are several reasons why it has persisted:

Historical Roots: Dowry has historical roots in India and can be traced back to ancient times.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some historical contexts, it may have been a way to provide financial security for women in the absence of inheritance rights and property ownership.

Social and Economic Status: In some societies, a groom's family may demand a dowry as a status symbol.

They may view it as a way to enhance their economic and social standing.

Gender Inequality: Dowry is often linked to gender inequality and the perception of women as a financial burden on their families.

Families may offer a dowry to secure a suitable groom for their daughter and ensure her marital happiness and security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural Expectations: Social and cultural norms play a significant role in perpetuating the practice of dowry.

In some communities, it is considered customary and essential for a bride's family to provide dowry as a way of maintaining tradition.

Marital Pressure: The fear of not being able to find a suitable match for their daughter can lead families to give dowry voluntarily to attract potential grooms.

Despite legal restrictions, dowry-related issues, continue to be reported.