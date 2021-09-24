Here's what different Nairobi girls are up to on weekends [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Some love it because they don’t have to work, others get to sleep in and rest while others get to do the things they wanted to do all week.

Here’s a look at what different Nairobi girls are up to on weekends.

Neatnik Nancy

While most people are looking forward to relaxing over the weekend, this girl is different.

For her, weekends are for deep cleaning. She will be up at the crack of dawn bringing out the entire family’s laundry.

Woman cleaning kitchen counter in her home. The Honest Company/Unsplash

As if that’s not enough she will take down the curtains in the entire house and bring out all the blankets and duvets. You’ll wonder where she gets all that strength from.

Busy Betty

She is probably an auditor at one of the top audit firms in Kenya because what is a weekend?

Busy Betty works 7 days a week 24 hours a day. There’s no such thing as 'weekend' in her dictionary.

More often than not she has to carry her work laptop home because there’s always some work to do. She has little to no social life but her bag is very secure.

mediaphotos/Getty Images

Wifed-up Whitney

She’s been in a relationship for 2 minutes but she swears he is her soulmate.

Every Friday evening she packs her bags and embarks on a journey to her boyfriend’s house, only to resurface on Monday morning.

Her entire weekend is spent performing wife duties for a man she met not too long ago. They are actually considering moving in together.

Character development chapter one loading.

The Life of the Party

Her calendar has been booked since the beginning of the year.

Whatever social event is happening, catch her there. Sometimes she is even juggling more than one event.

Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party Pulse Ghana

YOLO (You Only Live Once) is her mantra and if you have nothing to do, call her. This girl is always ready for a party.

Despite throwing up and barely surviving a hangover on a Saturday night out, she will still show up for Sunday morning brunch.

She’s the definition of work hard, play harder.

Laid-back Lorna

If you ever hear someone complain that the weekend was too short, it’s probably her.

She spends the entire weekend in bed alternating between sleep and Netflix. She’d win gold if the world held sleeping championships.

She has no idea what day or time it is. It is no wonder by Sunday evening her laundry is not done and she has no time to get her hair done.

Don’t bother calling her phone on Sunday either, it will be on silent.

Milan Ilic Photographer/Shutterstock

How do you like to spend your weekends? Which one of these girls did you resonate most with?

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

