Hollywood star Nicole Murphy’s Kenya visit: Film project with Lovince Mckenzie & business interests

Nicole landed at JKIA in the company of her host and longtime friends Rita Ewing and Frantz Michel.

Hollywood star Nicole Murphy’s film project with Lovince Mckenzie, collaboration with Bien & business interest in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Her entourage also included Olu the Wave and Steadi Color who will be putting his acclaimed skills to use, ensuring that the documentary on their experience has high quality images and creative vision.

They were received with pomp and colour at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport with dancing troupes donning traditional Masai cultural attire.

What Nicole & her entourage want to try or experience in Kenya

Opening up on her expectations, Nicole shared that she is looking forward to an amazing adventure in which she will sample all that she can about Magical Kenya.

From its wildlife to safari adventure, the food, the culture, the amazing scenery, historical sites and the pristine sandy beaches, everything is on the table for the star to sample.

“I want to experience everything, I want to try the food, the culture...you guys are beautiful. I love the ceremony. I am just looking forward to everything.” She explained.

Inspiration to travel to Kenya

The star noted that her life took a different direction following the death of a loved one.

“I lost someone very dear to me and made me realise life is too short and I am now on a new chapter in my life, I am an empty nester. And I figured it is time to take the world by storm I love travelling and I want to go to places I have never been to.

“I happened to be walking around my neighbourhood and the Kenya Embassy is around. I ended up standing there infornt of it and you know what, this is the place I want to go. I happen to know Lovince who is an amazing afrobeat artiste and he hooked it up.” She explained.

Interests in Kenya & collaboration with Bien of Sauti Sol

Although this is her maiden visit, the star’s place and presence in Kenya will increasingly become prominent going by the plans she hinted at during a media interview.

“I am thrilled to be here, this is my very first time in Kenya. I keep hearing all these wonderful things about it.

“Hopefully I will get to do some business here in the future and I will definitely tell all my friends about Kenya. It is a beautiful place. A lot of us in the states do not know what you have to offer.” Nicole explained.

A new collaboration between Lovince and Bien Aime of the acclaimed Sauti Sol band is also in the works.