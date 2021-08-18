How to arrange a bedsitter in Kenya

The fact that everything is in a single room can make arranging and decorating a bedsitter somewhat challenging.

Many people associate bedsitters with students and young professionals but with some creativity, it is possible to create an aesthetically appealing, stylish and comfortable living space.

In this article, we’re going to give you tips on arranging your bed-sitter to make it look like heaven or a small palace.

Divide the different living spaces

The limited space requires prior planning and since the main living areas are the bed, kitchen and lounge.

If you like to cook you may want to maximise on the kitchen area, if you have a lot of visitors make sure you allocate enough room for a sofa.

If you are always on the go and your house is just a place where you shower and sleep, why not style your apartment like a boutique hotel room?

If you like your boudoir privacy, you can style your better can give the illusion of a 1 bedroom apartment. You can divide your bedsitter using furniture, wallpaper, curtains or a personal favourite, a bookshelf.

Interior and decor

Speaking of furniture, many bedsitters won’t comfortably fit grandeur fixtures but if you adopt a minimalist theme you can maximise on space while creating an elegant vibe to your living area

Buy bright furniture that has simple designs, possibly a little high of the floor which will give the room a semblance of space.

Nowadays you can buy foldable and expandable furniture to suit your different needs.

For the Kitchen, most bedsitters come with a sink that lets you know where to set up your Kitchen. Vertical storage shelves or plastic racks can be used to store groceries. Get a table that can be used for placing the gas cooker.

Mount your TV on the wall and have a small drawer that also acts as a bookcase. Documents and other treasured items can also be kept there.

If you’re into wall art, decorations or frames, buy those that are portrait because the vertical orientation gives an illusion of high ceilings in your compact bedsitter. Striped patterns on your textiles also add to this effect.

We know Kenyan landlords can get a little crazy with the designs and create weird angles but you can work this to your advantage.

Turn a weird wall into a focal point by using it as a gallery to mount your photos, or slap some creative wallpaper on it.