The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

Amos Robi

Staying informed is important, but so is your mental health, here are aways to strike a balance

A man looking at his phone worried
A man looking at his phone worried

Staying updated on current events is essential and healthy. However, the constant influx of news, especially negative stories, can take a toll on your mental health.

Striking a balance between being well-informed and maintaining your well-being is crucial. Here are some effective strategies to help you stay updated while watching out for your mental health.

Spending too much time on news platforms can be overwhelming. Allocate specific times during the day to catch up on news, such as in the morning and evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prevents you from being bombarded with information throughout the day, allowing you to focus on other activities and reduce anxiety.

With the proliferation of fake news and sensationalism, it's vital to rely on credible news sources.

Opt for well-established outlets that provide balanced reporting. This helps you avoid the stress that comes from misleading information and sensational headlines.

A photo of Kenyans in an very urban town using their phones
A photo of Kenyans in an very urban town using their phones A photo of Kenyans in an very urban town using their phones Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mindfulness is not just for meditation; it can also be applied to news consumption. Pay attention to how the news makes you feel.

If you notice increased anxiety or sadness, take a break. Being mindful of your reactions can help you manage your emotional responses and maintain your mental health.

Social media algorithms can sometimes push distressing news to the forefront. Curate your feed by following accounts that provide positive, uplifting content alongside the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

This balanced approach ensures that you're not only consuming negative stories, which can skew your perception of the world.

AI-generated image of a young African woman looking at her phone
AI-generated image of a young African woman looking at her phone AI-generated image of a young African woman looking at her phone Pulse Live Kenya

Diversify your daily activities to include hobbies, exercise, and social interactions.

Engaging in activities you enjoy can provide a healthy distraction from the news. This variety helps reduce stress and keeps your mind engaged in positive experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's important to be aware of significant events, not all news is essential for your daily life.

Limit your exposure to particularly distressing news stories. Focus on topics that directly affect you and your community, and avoid dwelling on global issues that are beyond your control.

A photo of people using their phones
A photo of people using their phones A photo of people using their phones Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about current events with trusted friends or family members can provide different perspectives and reduce feelings of isolation.

These discussions can also help you process information more effectively, making it less overwhelming.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

Family misfortune that pushed Oparanya to have 2 wives & a girlfriend

Family misfortune that pushed Oparanya to have 2 wives & a girlfriend

8 fun activities to strengthen family bonds

8 fun activities to strengthen family bonds

Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet

Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet

Recommended foods & drinks to have after tear gas exposure

Recommended foods & drinks to have after tear gas exposure

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

Kenya’s fitness concert set to make you dance & sweat

Kenya’s fitness concert set to make you dance & sweat

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet

Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya with his two wives Carolyn and Priscilla Oparanya

Family misfortune that pushed Oparanya to have 2 wives & a girlfriend

An AI-generated image of a mother and her children during a photoshoot session (Source - Hotpot.ai)

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Police fire teargas to disperse crowd

Recommended foods & drinks to have after tear gas exposure