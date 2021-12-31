RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

How to survive the longest and most depressing month of the year - January

Njaaanuary is upon us, tips on how to survive.

January is seen by many as the hardest month. After all, it’s just after the wonderful festivities of Christmas and New Years, but the decorations have now had to come down and it’s extremely hot and full of financial pain with no respite for a good few weeks to come.

Work With A Strict Budget

To attain financial stability you need to be disciplined with your budget. Keenly observe the things that you spend your money on and for January focus more on the needs rather than the wants.

Connect with friends and relatives

Try not to isolate yourself – it’s more important than ever to stay in regular contact with your friends and family. Talking to a therapist can really help if you’re feeling depressed, anxious or stressed.

Celebrate your Milestones

At the beginning of the year we all like to come up with new year resolutions, one way of making January an exciting time for you and your business is by coming up with short term goals that you can easily achieve.

It will give you great pleasure when you achieve something that you had set out to do and it will motivate you to keep working harder so that you can achieve even more.

Declutter your life

For less stress de-cluttering can be very relieving, even if you’re not in the mood for a major clear-out, take it one step at a time. Start with that drawer you’ve been meaning to tackle for ages, and then work up to a bigger wardrobe.

Look Ahead, book something to look forward to

Having something to look forward to can help to lift spirits. Booking something doesn’t have to be expensive. Even planning a day out a few weeks in advance will bring something positive in your life and give you something to look forward to.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

