Irungu Kang'ata criticised for wearing 'broken' suit & sandals at deputy's wedding

Denis Mwangi

When your boss attends your wedding in sandals. Check out what the 'fashion police' are saying about Governor Irungu Kang'ata's attire

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has come under fire for his casual attire at the wedding of his deputy, Stephen Munania.
Governor Kang'ata attended the ceremony held over the weekend in a bright blue blazer, a plaid shirt, dark trousers, and a pair of open-toe sandals, a choice that has sparked a debate on social media.

Many on social media voiced their criticism, suggesting that his attire was not befitting the occasion.

Despite the criticism, some supporters have defended the governor's choice, arguing that comfort should take precedence over convention, and that his attendance at the event was more important than his attire.

They pointed out that Kang’ata has a reputation for being down-to-earth and relatable, qualities that many voters appreciate.

While Governor Irungu Kang'ata's unconventional choice of attire at his deputy's wedding has sparked conversation, it serves as a reminder of the importance of dressing appropriately for such significant events.

Weddings are not just celebrations of love and unity but also occasions that reflect a couple's style, culture, and expectations.

Dressing to suit the event not only shows respect for the bride and groom but also ensures that guests feel comfortable and confident.

Whether it's a black-tie affair or a casual beachside ceremony, understanding the best dress code for a wedding can help guests make the right fashion choices.

Here are some tips to ensure you're perfectly dressed for any wedding invitation that comes your way.

When deciding on the best dress code for a wedding, several factors come into play, such as the time of day, venue, season, and specific instructions from the couple.

Below are some general guidelines to consider for wedding attire:

This dress code is typically for evening weddings at upscale venues or those explicitly labeled as "black-tie."

  • Men: Tuxedo with a bow tie, formal shoes, and optional cummerbund or vest.
  • Women: Floor-length evening gowns, elegant cocktail dresses, or dressy separates. Heels and formal accessories are appropriate.
Black tie
Black tie BusinessInsider
Suitable for both afternoon and evening weddings. It offers a middle ground between formal and casual attire.

  • Men: Dark suits with a tie, dress shirt, and formal shoes. A pocket square can add a stylish touch.
  • Women: Cocktail dresses, elegant skirts and blouses, or dressy jumpsuits. Heels or elegant flats are suitable.
Semi-formal or cocktail attire
Semi-formal or cocktail attire Semi-formal or cocktail attire Pulse Live Kenya

Casual weddings are often outdoors, such as beach weddings or garden ceremonies. It’s still important to avoid overly casual items like jeans or shorts.

  • Men: Dress pants or khakis with a button-down shirt or polo. A blazer is optional. Loafers or nice shoes are preferred over sneakers of sandals.
  • Women: Sundresses, skirts, blouses, or smart trousers. Flats, sandals, or low heels are appropriate.
Casual wedding attire
Casual wedding attire Casual wedding attire Pulse Live Kenya

Choose breathable fabrics suitable for warm weather. Dress for comfort while maintaining a stylish appearance.

  • Men: Lightweight linen suits or dress pants with a light shirt, possibly without a tie. Loafers or sandals.
  • Women: Flowy dresses, maxi dresses, or elegant skirts. Flat sandals or wedges are more practical for sand.
Beach or destination wedding attire
Beach or destination wedding attire Beach or destination wedding attire Pulse Live Kenya

Follow the guidelines provided by the couple. Respect cultural dress codes and customs.

  • Men and Women: Specific attire may be requested to align with cultural traditions or a wedding theme (e.g., traditional African attire, vintage styles, or costumes).
  • Avoid wearing white: This colour is traditionally reserved for the bride.
  • Check the invitation: Look for specific guidance on dress codes.
  • Consider the season: Choose fabrics and styles appropriate for the weather.
  • Accessorise appropriately: Choose jewelry and accessories that complement your outfit but don’t overshadow the bride and groom.
Ultimately, the best approach is to err on the side of being slightly overdressed rather than underdressed, as this shows respect for the occasion and the hosts.

