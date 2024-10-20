Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru weds fiancé in glamorous event graced by Kalonzo & Karua

The wedding was attended by a host of dignitaries including Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua.

Ahead of his big day, the renowned lawyer professed his love to his bride and extended a warm invite.

“Today all roads leads to Tala Machakos county for our Traditional wedding. I cherish you Laureen, you’re the love of my life. Welcome @skmusyoka @MarthaKarua @EugeneLWamalwa @HonKioni” Ndegwa Njiru wrote on X on October 19, 2024.

Kalonzo's wedding of the year

The Wiper party leader took to social media, sharing photos taken at the event which he declared as “the wedding of the year”.

Kalonzo also wished the couple happiness and blessings as they embark on the next phase of life.

“This Ngasya/Ruracio of @NjiruAdv and Ndanu celebrates not only Kirinyaga and Machakos, but the entire country. Thus, I consider this to be The Wedding of the Year. Ndanu, your name signifies happiness. I pray that you will keep your family happy and that your children are blessed.” Kalonzo wrote.

Congratulatory messages

Congratulatory messages streamed in with many wishing the couple well.

EmmanuelKagia: Wishing Ndanu and the entire family endless happiness and blessings as they embark on this journey together.

Dan: Congratulations to Ndanu and the entire team for such a beautiful celebration! Wishing you all a lifetime of happiness and blessings as you embark on this wonderful journey together.

Charles Irungu: Congratulations my learned friend

MUSILU: Congratulations Wakili

Mbula Mutula: Congratulations advocate Njiru and may God bless your marriage