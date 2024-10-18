The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang'o, Indah express concern for Bolo's marriage after video with Sandra Dacha

Lynet Okumu

Bolo, a celebrated fashion designer, model, and political enthusiast, has found himself at the centre of online discussions after a video of him with content creator Sandra Dacha went viral.

Designer Bolo Bespoke with Sandra Dacha
Bolo, a celebrated fashion designer, model, and political enthusiast, has found himself at the centre of online discussions after a video of him with content creator Sandra Dacha went viral.

The video, which raised eyebrows among netizens, was shared by Lang'ata MP Felix Jalang'o on TikTok, and has since ignited a heated conversation on social media.

The video that sparked the latest controversy features Bolo and Sandra Dacha hugging and laughing together.

Designer Bolo Bespoke with Sandra Dacha
READ: Celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

In the background, Jalang'o is heard teasing Bolo, questioning his behaviour now that he is a married man.

"Sasa Bolo, harusi umefanya juzi na umeanza kushika wamama ndani ya town... Do you think you are doing a good thing? Is this how a married man should behave?" Jalang’o asked humorously.

Adding to the playful banter, musician Prince Indah is heard warning Bolo that they are recording the video to show his wife.

In response, Bolo quickly defended himself, explaining that Sandra was just like a sister to him. "Am a Luo man… Sandra is my sister. Me, I’m married to Abebo. She’s just my sister," he insisted.

However, Jalang'o wasn’t convinced, playfully remarking that this is how such situations often begin. "This is how all of you start… my sister, my sister," Jalang’o joked, while Bolo and Sandra laughed heartily.

Designer Bolo Bespoke with Sandra Dacha
READ: Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

The comment section of Jalang’o’s post was quickly filled with divided opinions. Some fans felt that Sandra Dacha was crossing a boundary by being overly affectionate with Bolo, a married man.

These fans expressed discomfort at seeing Bolo laughing and smiling while another woman was touching him.

They felt that as a married man, Bolo should maintain a certain level of distance with other women, regardless of the context.

Bolo Bespoke wedding with Mueni
READ: Sandra Dacha: Trick husbands use to invite side chicks to family functions

On the other hand, a different section of fans came to Sandra’s defence, stating that she’s just a jovial person who naturally brings positive energy wherever she goes.

They argued that the interaction between Bolo and Sandra was harmless fun and that people were reading too much into it.

Amidst the debate, some netizens couldn’t help but wonder how Mueni, Bolo’s wife, would react to the video.

Bolo tied the knot with Mueni in a grand traditional wedding ceremony that captured the attention of many in September 2024.

The wedding was a spectacle, showcasing the creativity and flair that Bolo is famous for in the fashion world.

The event became the talk of the town, with netizens keen to keep up with the couple's every move, including Mueni, who has faced backlash for some of her comments post-wedding.

Celebrity designer Bolo Bespoke during his wedding
As the debate continues, it’s clear that Bolo's marriage to Mueni and his public interactions will remain a topic of interest for their followers.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
