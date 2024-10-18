Jalang'o, Indah express concern for Bolo's marriage after video with Sandra Dacha

The video, which raised eyebrows among netizens, was shared by Lang'ata MP Felix Jalang'o on TikTok, and has since ignited a heated conversation on social media.

The viral video: Bolo and Sandra Dacha

The video that sparked the latest controversy features Bolo and Sandra Dacha hugging and laughing together.

In the background, Jalang'o is heard teasing Bolo, questioning his behaviour now that he is a married man.

"Sasa Bolo, harusi umefanya juzi na umeanza kushika wamama ndani ya town... Do you think you are doing a good thing? Is this how a married man should behave?" Jalang’o asked humorously.

Adding to the playful banter, musician Prince Indah is heard warning Bolo that they are recording the video to show his wife.

In response, Bolo quickly defended himself, explaining that Sandra was just like a sister to him. "Am a Luo man… Sandra is my sister. Me, I’m married to Abebo. She’s just my sister," he insisted.

However, Jalang'o wasn’t convinced, playfully remarking that this is how such situations often begin. "This is how all of you start… my sister, my sister," Jalang’o joked, while Bolo and Sandra laughed heartily.

Netizens react to the Bolo-Sandra video

The comment section of Jalang’o’s post was quickly filled with divided opinions. Some fans felt that Sandra Dacha was crossing a boundary by being overly affectionate with Bolo, a married man.

These fans expressed discomfort at seeing Bolo laughing and smiling while another woman was touching him.

They felt that as a married man, Bolo should maintain a certain level of distance with other women, regardless of the context.

On the other hand, a different section of fans came to Sandra’s defence, stating that she’s just a jovial person who naturally brings positive energy wherever she goes.

They argued that the interaction between Bolo and Sandra was harmless fun and that people were reading too much into it.

Amidst the debate, some netizens couldn’t help but wonder how Mueni, Bolo’s wife, would react to the video.

Bolo and Mueni’s marriage

Bolo tied the knot with Mueni in a grand traditional wedding ceremony that captured the attention of many in September 2024.

The wedding was a spectacle, showcasing the creativity and flair that Bolo is famous for in the fashion world.

The event became the talk of the town, with netizens keen to keep up with the couple's every move, including Mueni, who has faced backlash for some of her comments post-wedding.

