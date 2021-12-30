RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Mens Health

Akuku Danger rushed to ICU days after being discharged

Denis Mwangi

Akuku Danger was rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital in Rongai before being moved to Nairobi West Hospital.

Comedian Akuku Danger is fighting for his life at Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Rongai where he was rushed after falling ill.

Fellow comedian Sandra Ndacha reported that Akuku Danger is currently in the ICU, and requested Kenyans to remember him in their prayers.

Boaz Hosea, a close friend of the stand-up comedian explained that Akuku had first been admitted at Nairobi Women's Hospital-Rongai last week and discharged before being rushed back after a few days.

(He was) put on medication and now he has been readmitted. One of his lungs has already collapsed and is currently in the I.C.U.

He is to be transferred to Nairobi West Hospital as soon as possible, but they have asked for a deposit of Sh200,000. We are appealing to friends to help us raise the amount,” Boaz said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29.

As of Thursday, Akuku had been moved to Nairobi West after friends contributed the money needed to transfer him.

Tests are being done as he is processed to be moved to the ICU. Thank you for standing with him More updates to come later,” Boaz said.

Many comedian and content creators have wished him a quick recovery.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

