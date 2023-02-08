Dr Ofweneke speaks on failed attempts to end life thrice

Ofweneke was speaking to former Nation FM presenter Cate Rira's new podcast show dubbed 'Point of View' when he shared his experiences as a child.

The comedian said that he was living with his late uncle and aunt at the moment and life was unbearable considering what he was going through at such a young age.

"My uncle used to have tracts of land and so used to take care of them. The farm bordered Malava Forest and I use to get here early in the morning and leave late in the evening when it was dark to go back home.

"I used to carry a sufuria, water, and salt to my small hut that was in the forest. I used to boil either groundnuts or beans for my lunch and the situation was unbearable," said Ofweneke.

Presenter Ofweneke continued that his parents had separated for a while although they were living in Nairobi and everything was in shambles.

" My mum and dad were in Nairobi and they had separated for a while and everybody was just everywhere.

"I was like why did they have to throw me in the middle of the forest? That time I was either in class two or three," added Ofweneke.

He explained that he was deeply frustrated and that is when ideas of ending his life started crowding his mind.

His first two attempts to end his life failed miserably but the funny man had to think of another way of escaping reality.

Ofweneke did not give up despite failing twice to end his life. He thought of another way hoping that he would succeed to escape reality.

His third attempt to end his life also failed and that is when he sat back and thought about everything that had happened.

He finally gave up on trying to commit suicide but he didn't understand that there was a purpose and vision as to why he was still alive.

Dr Ofweneke concluded by stating that he is glad he didn't die because he has helped change many lives through comedy and that he is grateful to God.

Editor's Note: If you're struggling with mental health issues, please seek advice from a qualified professional.

Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-