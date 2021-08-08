Dr Ofweneke and baby mama Nicah the Queen gush over daughter as she turns 11

The co-parenting duo who have two daughters together plastered loving messages to their daughter through their social media channels.

Dr Ofweneke who has remained cordial with his baby mama, proclaimed that their daughter would grow to bring honour to them and not shame.

"Today assures me that I am growing not so young!! My babygirl, my first born. Today you turn 11 years 😭😭😭😭 Yani you are almost a teenager 😂😂😂😂 Thank for always keeping me in check with your honesty, you have such a pure heart, how you take care of everyone and the extra care for your lil sisters Debbie and E makes me tear up! I speak all the good things life has to offer on your life, YOU SHALL BRING ME & YOUR MUM PRIDE and NOT SHAME!! I love you my Faito," Ofweneke posted.

Nicah the Queen, on the other hand, shared similar sentiments with her baby daddy, acknowledging that she believes she is growing older.

"Happiest 11th Birthday my baby @faith_ofweneke OMG how time flies!! It's been 11 years of seeing you grow, the one who made me a mom. This being our month of praise am indeed praising God for choosing me to be your mom! You have kept me sober and focused all these years! You are smart, graciously beautiful, respectful, great friend, great sister, great daughter, great student the list is endless!! May God's favour, blessings, protection, grace be abundantly multiplied in your life! This new age will bring you more joy, more happiness and more success in your academics! I'm proud to be called your MUM!" she posted.

The celebrity daughter later posted photos from her low-key birthday party which only included family.

