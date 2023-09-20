MoH recalls paracetamol solution from shelves: What you need to know

The Ministry of Health through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), has issued a recall notice for the Tamedol oral solution (Paracetamol oral solution, 120mg/5m1, 60 mls) due to concerns about its quality.
This decision follows complaints received regarding the drug's effectiveness and safety.
Concerns over Tamedol oral solution
In an official statement released on Tuesday, the PPB declared that the Tamedol oral solution, manufactured by Biopharma LTD, did not meet the stipulated market authorization requirements.
As a result, the board has advised all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and the general public to take immediate action in halting the distribution and consumption of this particular drug.
"STOP all further distribution, sale, issuing, or use of Tamedol oral solution. Members of the public are urged to return the product to their nearest healthcare facility, while healthcare facilities are instructed to return the products to their respective suppliers," read part of the statement.
Alert on Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL Vial
In addition to the Tamedol oral solution, the PPB also raised concerns about the sale of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL vial following reports of quality defects and suspected adverse events.
The preliminary investigations conducted by the board revealed that these affected product batches had entered the market through unauthorized and illegal supply chains, raising serious safety concerns
"In light of these concerns, the PPB initiated preliminary investigations, which revealed that the affected product batches had infiltrated the market illegally, having been imported and distributed through unauthorized and illegal supply chains," read the statement.
PPB promptly urged healthcare facilities possessing the affected product batches to quarantine them and report to the board's offices for further guidance and necessary action.
The identified batches of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL were manufactured by GE Healthcare Ireland and GE Healthcare (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, with specific batch numbers listed.
