The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

MoH recalls paracetamol solution from shelves: What you need to know

Lynet Okumu

Here is why the Ministry of Health has recalled the popular painkiller, Paracetamol oral solution

Paracetamol oral solution.
Paracetamol oral solution.

The Ministry of Health through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), has issued a recall notice for the Tamedol oral solution (Paracetamol oral solution, 120mg/5m1, 60 mls) due to concerns about its quality.

This decision follows complaints received regarding the drug's effectiveness and safety.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the PPB declared that the Tamedol oral solution, manufactured by Biopharma LTD, did not meet the stipulated market authorization requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT
MoH recalls Paracetamol oral solution, 120mg/5m1, 60 mls from store shelves
MoH recalls Paracetamol oral solution, 120mg/5m1, 60 mls from store shelves Pulse Live Kenya

As a result, the board has advised all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and the general public to take immediate action in halting the distribution and consumption of this particular drug.

"STOP all further distribution, sale, issuing, or use of Tamedol oral solution. Members of the public are urged to return the product to their nearest healthcare facility, while healthcare facilities are instructed to return the products to their respective suppliers," read part of the statement.

In addition to the Tamedol oral solution, the PPB also raised concerns about the sale of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL vial following reports of quality defects and suspected adverse events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary investigations conducted by the board revealed that these affected product batches had entered the market through unauthorized and illegal supply chains, raising serious safety concerns

"In light of these concerns, the PPB initiated preliminary investigations, which revealed that the affected product batches had infiltrated the market illegally, having been imported and distributed through unauthorized and illegal supply chains," read the statement.

MoH issues statement on the use of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL Vial
MoH issues statement on the use of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL Vial Pulse Live Kenya

PPB promptly urged healthcare facilities possessing the affected product batches to quarantine them and report to the board's offices for further guidance and necessary action.

The identified batches of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL were manufactured by GE Healthcare Ireland and GE Healthcare (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, with specific batch numbers listed.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MoH recalls paracetamol solution from shelves: What you need to know

MoH recalls paracetamol solution from shelves: What you need to know

Why women pay dowry in India

Why women pay dowry in India

7 possible reasons relationships don't last

7 possible reasons relationships don't last

17 beautiful photos of Kate & Phil when everything was still rosy & flowery

17 beautiful photos of Kate & Phil when everything was still rosy & flowery

A Gen Z's take: Miss Njagi shares subtle way she shows interest in a guy

A Gen Z's take: Miss Njagi shares subtle way she shows interest in a guy

Warming up your space: Stylish tips for a cosy home, according to ChatGPT

Warming up your space: Stylish tips for a cosy home, according to ChatGPT

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

5 amazing benefits of taking a cold shower

5 amazing benefits of taking a cold shower

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a woman loves you

If a woman loves you, you won't have to beg for these 5 things

Teni wants her grave stone to indicate that she lived her life her way [Daily Post]

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

A woman taking photo of a man sitting on a sofa [Photo: Thirdman]

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating