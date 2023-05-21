CS Murkomen oozes style with his Sh2M watch & Sh150K pens [Photos]

From his political achievements to his choice of accessories, one can't help but notice the Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch gracing CS Kipchumba Murkomen's wrist and the Mont Blanc John F. Kennedy Special Edition Fountain Pen he uses to impose his authority onto official government documents.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen has made his mark in the political landscape, both as a lawyer, Senator and now as Roads and Transport CS.

With a keen eye for style, CS Kipchumba Murkomen seamlessly blends his political prowess with a taste for luxury accessories.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold Watch

When it comes to luxury watches, Hublot is a brand that needs no introduction.

Renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs, Hublot has created a niche in the world of haute horology.

The Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch is a perfect embodiment of the brand's commitment to excellence.

Crafted with a blend of ceramic and king gold, this timepiece exudes a unique allure.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Kenya HE Maarten Brouwer and a team from Air France-KLM led by the Director General for Africa Jean-Marc Pouchol Pulse Live Kenya

The ceramic adds durability and scratch resistance, while the king gold—Hublot's proprietary alloy—lends a regal touch.

The meticulous attention to detail in the watch's construction ensures precise timekeeping and a statement of refinement.

According to Hublot, the watch will set you back Sh2 million

The John F. Kennedy Special Edition Fountain Pen

John F. Kennedy, the iconic former president of the United States, left a lasting legacy in American history.

To commemorate his influential life, a special edition fountain pen was created by luxury brand Mont Blanc, capturing the essence of his charisma and leadership.

The fine materials and meticulous craftsmanship make it a true collector's item. Holding this pen in hand not only evokes a sense of history but also embraces the power of the written word.

According to Mont Blanc, a JKF fountainpen will set you back Sh150,000.

The intersection of luxury and style

CS Kipchumba Murkomen's choice to wear the Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch and use the John F. Kennedy Special Edition Fountain Pen goes beyond mere accessories.

It represents the intersection of luxury and style, creating an image that exudes confidence and sophistication.

Owning luxury accessories such as a fine watch and pen can significantly impact one's personal and professional life.

They become more than just functional items; they become symbols of success and taste.

These accessories serve as conversation starters and make a lasting impression in any setting.

Investing in timeless elegance

Luxury watches and pens are not merely purchases; they are investments in timeless elegance.

The world of luxury accessories offers a range of options, each with its unique story and heritage. Collecting these items allows one to appreciate the craftsmanship and artistry behind them, while also providing the potential for future value appreciation.

Similarly, a pen carries the weight of expression, creativity, and the signing of important documents.

It symbolizes power, intellect, and the ability to leave a lasting impact through the written word. Owning a luxury pen elevates the act of writing and adds a touch of elegance to every stroke.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen's choice of the Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch and John F. Kennedy Special Edition Fountain Pen is a testament to his appreciation for luxury and style.

