Samosas have got to be the most elegant of snacks to ever have been invented.

Everyone loves to bite into a soft, tasty, meaty Samosa over a cup of tea at breakfast or some cold juice on a hot afternoon.

But have you ever enjoyed a Samosa and afterwards suffered a super uncomfortable heartburn?

Recipe: Quick Beefy Mini-samosas with a Pulselive Twist

The Pulselive.co.ke Quick Beefy Mini-samosas will not make you regret having them and it’s all because of one little spice.

Ingredients

For the Beef filling

125g minced beef

1 large white onion

1 bunch of cilantro (Dania)

1 teaspoon salt

Chili peppers (Optional)

The Pulselive.co.ke secret ingredient

For the Samosa shells

2 cups all-purpose wheat flour

2 Tablespoons cooking oil

1 cup hot water

Half a teaspoon salt

About 1 litre cooking oil for deep frying

1 lemon for serving

Method

Start with the filling so that it has some time to cool as you prepare the shells.

In a saucepan mix the minced beef, onion and salt. Cover with a lid and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes before you stir it.

Next add the Pulselive secret ingredient, which is Ginger. We used powdered ginger but crushing or chopping fresh ginger will work as well. Ginger is great for preventing nausea and heartburn. In addition, it is a well-known antioxidant so it's perfect to add to any meats, soups and stews you make at home.

Cover the filling and let it cook for another 10 minutes before removing it from the fire. Sprinkle on your chopped cilantro and leave it to cool as you prepare the shells.

In a medium-sized bowl mix 1 cup of the all-purpose flour, salt and 2 tablespoons of cooking oil then add three-quarters of the hot water. Use your hands to knead the work the flour into a dough. Set it aside to rest for 15 minutes.

Divide the dough into 20g balls, our dough produced 7 balls. Using a rolling pin, dust a clean flat surface with some of the leftover flour and spread each ball into a thin circle or near-circle shape. Heat up a flat pan and place the circle dough to cook for 30sec on each side to reduce stickiness.

When all the shells are cooked, use a knife to cut each in quarters.

Add 3 tablespoons of water to the remaining flour to make a thick paste that will be used as glue for the samosa shells.

When all shells are folded into triangles and filled with the cooled stuffing made earlier, deep fry the samosas. Serve with a slice of lemon because the lemon juice pairs beautifully with ginger!

This recipe took just 3 hours to get done and yielded 28 mini-samosas, which can comfortably serve up to 7 people as a snack.

We hope you'll give this recipe a try. With the Pulslive twist, It is well worth it!