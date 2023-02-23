10 things women do that make men melt inside

While every man is unique, there are certain behaviors and traits that tend to make them melt inside.

From the way you communicate to the small gestures we make, every action can have a big impact on how their husband or boyfriend perceives you.

Pulse

But with so many different opinions and perspectives out there, it can be difficult to know exactly what works and what doesn't.

That's why we've put together a list of the top 10 things that women do to make men melt inside.

Whether you're in a long-term relationship or just starting to get to know someone, these tips can help you create a stronger connection and show your man how much you care.

So grab a pen and paper, take some notes, and get ready to make your man's heart skip a beat. Because when it comes to love and relationships, every little thing counts.

The way she smiles at him

There's nothing quite like a genuine smile to put a man at ease. When a woman smiles at a man, it sends a signal that she is happy to be in his presence and is open to further interaction.

A smile can also make a man feel special and appreciated, which is why this simple gesture can have a big impact on how he feels about her.

Playing with her hair

Playing with her hair is a subtle way for a woman to show her interest in a man.

It's a flirtatious and playful gesture that can be incredibly alluring, especially when done in a seductive manner.

Men find this behavior irresistible, as it signals that the woman is comfortable and confident in her own skin.

Being spontaneous and adventurous

Men love women who are spontaneous and adventurous.

This can mean anything from trying out a new restaurant or bar to going on an impromptu weekend getaway.

Women who are willing to step outside their comfort zone and take risks are seen as confident and exciting, which is incredibly attractive to men.

Pulse Live Kenya

Cooking his favorite meal

The way to a man's heart is often through his stomach, and there's nothing sexier than a woman who knows her way around the kitchen.

When a woman takes the time to cook a man's favorite meal, it shows that she cares about his preferences and is willing to go the extra mile to make him happy.

Surprising him with small gestures of affection

Men love to be surprised, especially when it comes to acts of affection. Whether it's a gift, leaving a sweet note on his pillow or bringing him his favorite snack, these small gestures can make a big impact on how a man feels about a woman.

They show that she is thoughtful, caring, and willing to put in the effort to make him happy.

Being confident and assertive

Confidence is an incredibly attractive quality in a woman. When a woman is confident and assertive, it shows that she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to go after it.

This can be incredibly alluring to men, as it signals that the woman is strong, independent, and not afraid to take charge.

Listening to him without judgment

Men love women who are good listeners. When a woman listens to a man without judgment, it shows that she is open-minded and empathetic, which can be incredibly reassuring.

Men often feel like they can't express their emotions openly, so when a woman takes the time to listen and understand, it can have a profound impact on their relationship.

Laughing at his jokes

There's nothing quite like a woman who can laugh at a man's jokes.

It shows that she is interested and engaged in the conversation, and that she appreciates his sense of humor.

Pulse Live Kenya

Men love women who can make them feel good about themselves, and laughing at their jokes is a simple yet effective way to do just that.

Taking an interest in his hobbies

Men love women who take an interest in their hobbies and passions.

When a woman shows genuine curiosity and enthusiasm for the things that he enjoys, it can make a man feel appreciated and understood.

It's a sign that she is willing to engage with him on a deeper level, which can be incredibly attractive.

Showing vulnerability and emotional depth

While men may not always express their emotions openly, they do appreciate when a woman shows vulnerability and emotional depth.

This can be in the form of sharing personal stories or expressing her own feelings and emotions. When a woman is open and vulnerable with a man, it can create a sense of trust and intimacy that is hard to replicate in any other way.

In conclusion, there are many things that women can do to make men melt inside. From a simple smile to cooking his favorite meal, these gestures can have a big impact on how a man feels about a woman.

Pulse Live Kenya

By using these behaviors to your advantage, you can create a deeper connection with the man in your life and strengthen your relationship. So don't be afraid to show your playful side, take risks, and be confident in your own skin. Your man will thank you for it.

It is important to note that not all men are the same and what may work for one man may not work for another.

These are simply generalizations and suggestions based on common behaviors and preferences reported by men.