3 beautiful things that happen when the honeymoon phase ends

Who wants to lose that? Most people would say no.

Before we discuss the beauty and the end of the honeymoon phase, let's talk about what affects the timeline of this phase.

This phase can last a few months or years depending on the relationship dynamics and time spent together.

It could last longer for long-distance couples and shorter for couples who see each other often. It doesn't mean the love is less or stronger, it just takes different periods for the newness to fade.

It could end the moment you have a big argument that reveals red flags. But it typically happens over time.

How to prolong the honeymoon phase

Making this phase longer depends on the mental and emotional health of each partner. When each partner is working on their health, self, and communication this phase can last longer.

It also depends on self-care, because the way you feel about yourself can affect how you connect with your partner. Having a healthy relationship with yourself, prioritising hobbies, and friendships, among other personal matters, can make you more fortified for a longer honeymoon.

Three things to look forward to when the honeymoon ends

The end of that blissful time doesn't have to be nerve-wracking. It certainly doesn't mean the relationship has run its course. In fact, it could mean the beginning of an exciting time to build a relationship.

You see what your relationship will be like

When the butterflies, novelty, and magical dates wind down, you get a good sense of the person you're with. You get to see what your life would be like with this person. Who they are when they are not trying to woo you or how you like spending time with them on a normal day.

You may not have pleasant results, but this will only help you save time by leaving the relationship or show you how to improve. If they are good results, then you have a preview of the rest of your beautiful life.

You see flaws and accept them

Your idealised partner becomes human with his/her flaws and you stop needing them to be perfect. They also notice your flaws as you stop hiding. Rather than seeing your flaws or theirs as an obstacle, you accept them and integrate them with their strengths. Or you may decide if they are too much for you and leave which can be a form of acceptance rather than trying to change them.

That being said, being loved with your flaws and strengths is beautiful!

A new phase of your relationship starts