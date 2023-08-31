The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Marriage is a beautiful journey that many singles hope to embark upon with their significant other someday.

A man holding an engagement ring about to propose [Photo: Jesus Arias]
A man holding an engagement ring about to propose [Photo: Jesus Arias]

However, it's not uncommon for some individuals to wonder why their partner hasn't taken that significant step of proposing yet.

Delving into the intricacies of this situation, a few key factors might shed light on the matter.

Waiting for the Right Moment

Proposing is a memorable moment that many individuals wish to make perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your partner might be waiting for the ideal circumstances, such as a meaningful location or a special date, to create a proposal that holds sentimental value for both of you.

This desire for a memorable proposal could be causing them to take their time

Your availability

While being there for your partner is undoubtedly essential, an excess of your presence might inadvertently lead to a lack of urgency.

Humans tend to value things that are perceived as less accessible. Similarly, if you're always ready and available, your partner might not feel the pressure to take the next big step.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not to suggest playing hard to get, but rather finding a balance between spending quality time together and giving each other the space to miss one another's presence.

Complacency in Comfort

A relationship should ideally be a safe haven where both partners feel at ease. However, excessive comfort might inadvertently contribute to the delay in the proposal.

If your partner senses that you are content with the way things are, it could reduce the incentive for them to move towards marriage.

It's important to communicate your aspirations and ensure that both of you are on the same page regarding the future of your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cost of "Free"

In any healthy relationship, both partners contribute emotionally, mentally, and often materially.

However, when one partner feels they are receiving everything they desire without having to take the next step, such as proposing, complacency can set in.

If your partner is getting the emotional and companionship benefits of a committed relationship without the commitment itself, there might be little motivation for them to change the status quo.

it is important to note that, open communication is the cornerstone of any successful partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you find yourself in a situation where you're eager to move forward toward marriage, but your partner seems hesitant, consider having an honest and heartfelt conversation.

Discuss your feelings, aspirations, and concerns openly. This dialogue can help both of you gain a better understanding of each other's perspectives and expectations.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

5 weird things that can help you live longer

5 weird things that can help you live longer

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife finally discloses why she missed her co-wife's ruracio

Do friends-with-benefits work? [Pinterest]

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

From left: Wycliffe Oparanya, Oscar Sudi, Bonny Khalwale and Muigai Wa Njoroge

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy