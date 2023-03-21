5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

When words are hard to come or not enough, here are some tips on how to say sorry using actions.

What to consider

Your partner's love language and individual preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make sure the gesture fits the offense. If you said something wrong, the gesture may go in a particular direction, but if infidelity is our offense then the gesture takes a different tone.

Sorry doesn't always make things okay. Especially because it is misused to quickly move passed hurt feelings or anger.

Romantic gestures

Supplementing a "sorry" with action can make your apology package a self-care and relationship care package.

It shows character and recognises the impact of a situation, which can speed up the healing process and restore trust and your bond faster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step out of the box

Pulse

Be innovative with your gifts when you are trying to apologise. Go out of your way and do extraordinary gifting to show your partner that you value them. Forget chocolates and flowers, and surprise them. Use shock value to your advantage.

If you forgot something, plan to do it as soon as possible in a different way or manner.

Dig deep into the empathetic language

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse

When your partners' feelings are hurt, don't get defensive or try to out-match their feelings. Go into their experience with them, give them space to have their feelings, and understand them.

Listening is an essential part of communication in relationships, here are some tips to make you a more empathetic listener.

By listening and understanding, you can make sure the mistake doesn't happen again and receive true forgiveness.

Take initiative, baby!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse

Your partner is likely to respond if you take responsibility to get you both out of the hurt. Make some personal sacrifices, initiate activities, or set plans. Do what you wouldn't normally do but seems appropriate for the moment.

Give them options

Pulse

You can consult your partner on what they want you to do for them. Then use that information to fine-tune the gesture in your own way of apologising. By consulting them, you also show that you care about their feelings and opinion. When in doubt, ask. There's no manual for romantic gestures for everyone, give them the choice on the matter rather than misfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apologise sincerely

Pulse

Just like 'sorry' can be used to quickly move past hurt feelings, grand gestures can also be used to escape the humbling experience of owning one's mistake and apologising. Give a heartfelt apology which includes your mistake, why you did it, how it affected your partner, and how to move forward.

Take responsibility for your actions and show genuine remorse.

Takeaway

ADVERTISEMENT