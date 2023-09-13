The sports category has moved to a new website.

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye

Have you lost a soulmate because of differences in age?

A woman taking photo of a man sitting on a sofa [Photo: Thirdman]
Certainly, it would feel somehow if an 18-year-old girl is seen with a 30-year-old man. But 15 years later, when that same 18-year-old is now 33 and the 30-year-old is now 45, is it still considered a societal taboo?

In my opinion, anyone between the ages of 21 to 25 years is allowed to date whomever, regardless of age, class or status because they are considered mature in the eyes of everyone.

Do age gaps matter when it comes to dating or is the side-eye for them placed to avoid chaotic or societal issues such as manipulation or abuse of the younger party in the relationship?

Outside the taboo politics, age gaps can be a factor in dating for several reasons and can influence compatibility in various ways. These include;

People of different ages often have different life priorities and goals. For example, someone in their 20s may be more focused on building a career or exploring their independence, while someone in their 40s might be looking to settle down and start a family.

These differences can create challenges if the individuals involved are not aligned.

Society often holds certain expectations and stereotypes about age differences in relationships. Couples with substantial age gaps may face judgment, criticism, or interrogations from friends, family, or the broader community.

This social pressure can add stress to the relationship.

In relationships with significant age disparities, there's the potential for power imbalances. The older partner may have more life experience and financial stability, which can affect decision-making and influence the relationship.

People of similar ages are more likely to have shared cultural, experiences and interests. While age differences can certainly bring fresh perspectives to a relationship, substantial gaps may make it harder to connect on a deeper level.

In some places, there are legal age restrictions on dating or sexual relationships, particularly when one person is a minor. These laws exist to protect individuals who may be vulnerable due to their age.

It's important to note that while age can be a factor, it doesn't have to be a strict limit. Many successful and fulfilling relationships have substantial age differences and thrive because the individuals involved share mutual respect and common values.

Would you consider dating someone with significant age difference?

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye Oluwasemilore Oguntoye Oluwasemilore Oguntoye is a content intern at Pulse with a passion for crafting engaging and captivating narratives on a wide range of exciting topics.

