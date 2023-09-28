The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 reasons your ex left and why you should not consider taking them back

Anna Ajayi

Your ex is an ex for a reason. So, like Elsa in Frozen, just "let it go!

An ex should remain an ex [ThesSandard]

Sure, you might still feel a flicker of something for your ex, but that doesn't mean all the issues leading up to the break-up automatically disappear. If you let go once, let it be for good. The relationship you once cherished is history, and you've already mourned its loss. Time to move forward.

So, here's the scoop on why rekindling things with an ex might not be the best idea:

It’s a nightmare when the one you love can be the one who hurts you brutally. Also, the one who loves you may be the one you hurt too. If you both kept hurting each other, it's clear that you belong with each other, which is a very good reason why you broke things off in the first place. So why go back to that?

Why go back to someone who robbed you of peace of mind? You were always sulking, always complaining about their bad behaviour, always wishing for things to change, and comparing your relationship with others you thought were more successful until you found the courage to call it quits. Now, after a few lonely nights, you're already thinking of sending a "miss you" text. Don't do it, hun. It's not worth the wet pillows every other night.

There's no relationship without trust. Trust is very difficult to build and even more difficult to put back together once it's been broken. Do you want to be in a relationship where trust is lacking, and you're never 100 per cent sure that your partner won't up and leave you? Going back to an ex would end up with you repeating the same problems that led to the breakup in the first place.

Your past is your past for a reason. Close that chapter and don't dwell on it because what happened in the past stays in the past. Don't dwell on it. No matter how great your relationship was, it ended that way. You can't call it back. So, let bygones be bygones!

The statement 'Nothing dey outside' is just a flimsy excuse to remain in that toxic relationship or to get back into one. There's plenty out there, and you will definitely find someone better than your ex. You don't need to settle out of fear. Don't go back to your ex, and don't settle.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

