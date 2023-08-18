The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

5 things your partner loves but would never ask for

Samiah Ogunlowo

Building a fulfilling relationship is an ongoing journey of discovery and growth.

Acts of service are important in keeping relationships [Palmfront]
Acts of service are important in keeping relationships [Palmfront]

While open communication is vital, there are certain things your partner might secretly adore but hesitate to ask for.

Here are five things they love but might never express.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep down, everyone craves affection and small acts of love. Whether it's holding hands, cuddling, or leaving a heartfelt note, these gestures create a strong emotional bond. Even if your partner doesn't verbalise it, rest assured that they cherish these intimate moments that strengthen your connection.

Quality time is important for couples [Tuko]
Quality time is important for couples [Tuko] Pulse Nigeria

In your busy lives, carving out quality time for each other can be a challenge. Your partner might yearn for dedicated moments of undivided attention. Put away distractions, engage in meaningful conversations, and create memories that remind them of your unwavering love.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all thrive on compliments and validation. Your partner might adore being appreciated for their efforts, appearance, or qualities. Even if they don't explicitly ask, offering genuine compliments boosts their self-esteem and reaffirms their significance in your life.

Couples should surprise each other every now and then [Bustle]
Couples should surprise each other every now and then [Bustle] Pulse Nigeria

Surprises add an element of excitement to any relationship. Your partner might relish unexpected gestures, whether it's planning a surprise date night, cooking their favourite meal, or leaving a small gift. Thoughtfulness showcases your appreciation and dedication to making them happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing fears, dreams, and vulnerabilities fosters emotional intimacy. Your partner might not overtly express their desire for deep conversations, but opening up about your feelings and encouraging them to do the same strengthens your emotional connection.

Couples need to be able to feel vulnerable in each other's company [Programming Insider]
Couples need to be able to feel vulnerable in each other's company [Programming Insider] Pulse Nigeria

Building a fulfilling relationship is an ongoing journey of discovery and growth. While open communication is crucial, understanding your partner's unspoken desires adds an extra layer of intimacy.

From acts of affection to quality time, compliments, surprises, and emotional vulnerability, these five hidden desires reveal the depth of your partner's heart.

Embrace the beauty of unspoken gestures and watch your connection flourish, knowing that your efforts to fulfil their secret wishes will resonate deeply within their heart.

Recommended articles

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 things your partner loves but would never ask for

5 things your partner loves but would never ask for

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

Tips to soften coarse hair

Tips to soften coarse hair

‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy ways to respond

‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy ways to respond

'They will still break your heart so receive the gifts' – Tiwa Savage advises ladies

'They will still break your heart so receive the gifts' – Tiwa Savage advises ladies

Blisters: How they form & why you shouldn’t pop them, according to AI

Blisters: How they form & why you shouldn’t pop them, according to AI

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

Instead, try to empathize with their feelings

Myth or reality: Do we become emotionally attached to those who took our virginity?

Nigerian singer 2Face does not want to lose his wife Annie to anyone else.

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Acts of service are important in keeping relationships [Palmfront]

5 things your partner loves but would never ask for