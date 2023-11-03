The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Temi Iwalaiye

Some married men are serial cheaters, but single women might be enabling their excesses.

How single women may be enabling infidelity [GettyImages]
How single women may be enabling infidelity [GettyImages]

While it's true that married men seeking other women bear responsibility for their actions, the reality is more nuanced—it takes two to tango.

One way women become complicit is by forming an unnecessarily close bond with a married man. Choosing a legally married man as your friend may not be inherently wrong, but maintaining boundaries is crucial. If constant calling and texting is the norm, it shouldn't be surprising if he eventually makes a romantic proposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another contributing factor is expecting a married man to cover your expenses. Seeking financial support for personal grooming may lead to some expectations on his part. The bottom line is to stop expecting a married man to fund your needs and wants if your intentions are as pure as you claim.

How single women can discourage cheating [Silentbeads]
How single women can discourage cheating [Silentbeads] Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, revelling in a married man's attention and compliments can pave the way for trouble. When a man repeatedly expresses admiration and affection, it's a sign of potential interest. Allowing such interactions may eventually lead to a proposal for an affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding with a simple "Lol, what about your wife?" won't suffice; standing firm and setting boundaries is important.

Failure to block his number or deter advances firmly is another way women become complicit. Take the initiative to block his number, ignore him, or explicitly refuse to engage in such conversations.

Lastly, succumbing to loneliness is risky. While being single offers freedom, it shouldn't extend to involvement with a married man. Seeking affection or attention from an already committed person during moments of loneliness is common, but building a supportive community of friends can help combat such impulses.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

12 ways to become an interesting chitchat buddy to your partner

12 ways to become an interesting chitchat buddy to your partner

Always double-check the expiry dates on these 4 products before consumption

Always double-check the expiry dates on these 4 products before consumption

These 5 reasons are why older men usually become sugar daddies

These 5 reasons are why older men usually become sugar daddies

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

3 reasons you are unable to stick to one partner

3 reasons you are unable to stick to one partner

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress & reduce blood pressure

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress & reduce blood pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maryanne Mudavadi & hubby seal their union in a glamorous white wedding wedding( Photos ,oses Kuria on X)

Maryanne Mudavadi & Nyaga Karanja finally seal their union in a luxurious white wedding [Photos]

Bebe and Zuena

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

Mulamwah & bestie Ruth K

Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]

Man sitting beside a woman [Image: Joshua McKnight]

6 signs you are not the only woman in his life