The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

6 ways to keep your boyfriend interested

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Long-term relationships can get boring due to monotonous activity.

Happy couple
Happy couple

If you are looking for ways to maintain the spark in your relationship. Here are some tips on how to keep your boyfriend's interest;

1. Maintain Your Independence: It's essential to have your own hobbies, interests, and friends outside of the relationship.

This not only keeps you fulfilled but also gives your boyfriend the space he needs to pursue his interests.

2. Plan Fun Activities Together: Spend quality time together doing things you both enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can help create positive memories and strengthen your bond. Have some game nights playing Scrabble, monopoly, etc, and go on dates too.

3. Surprise and Spontaneity: Surprise your boyfriend occasionally with thoughtful gestures.

This can include leaving sweet notes, preparing his favorite meal, or planning an impromptu date night.

Spontaneity can help keep the relationship fresh and exciting.

4. Give Him Space: giving your boyfriend space to miss you is crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone needs some alone time or time with their friends and family. Avoid being overly clingy or possessive.

5. Maintain Your Appearance and Health: Taking care of your physical and emotional well-being can boost your self-confidence and attractiveness.

Don’t get too comfortable and let yourself go, always take care of yourself.

6. Stay Positive and Fun: Keep a positive attitude, and be a fun and enjoyable person to be around.

Laughter and positivity can go a long way in maintaining interest and happiness in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Striking a balance between togetherness and independence is key to keeping a relationship healthy and exciting.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 signs your child could be experiencing a mental illness

7 signs your child could be experiencing a mental illness

Ruto spotted wearing Sh7.7M Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch

Ruto spotted wearing Sh7.7M Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch

5 unique wedding food traditions from around the world

5 unique wedding food traditions from around the world

8 effective natural laxatives for stomach relief

8 effective natural laxatives for stomach relief

WHO: Ban smoking & vaping in schools to protect young people

WHO: Ban smoking & vaping in schools to protect young people

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

Is Africa preserving indigenous languages? South African researcher points out 2 catalysts

Is Africa preserving indigenous languages? South African researcher points out 2 catalysts

6 ways to keep your boyfriend interested

6 ways to keep your boyfriend interested

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

Cardi B and Offset are 6 years into their marriage

Cardi B fawns over husband Offset on their 6th wedding anniversary

Happy couple

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

Man holding an acoustic guitar beside a woman [Photo: Viktoria Slowikowska]

5 things nobody tells you about having a sugar daddy