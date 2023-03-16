8 possessive actions that make a man irresistible

There's also another side to possessiveness. It can be about the way a man owns himself, his skills, confidence, and ability to be himself and do things with ease. If nothing else, they can make a woman possessive over you. It is a two-way street after all.

Possessive behaviour that is rooted in jealousy, insecurity, and control among other unpleasant motives can turn off women.

Here are some of the possessive irresistible things that men do.

Driving with an elbow out an open window

Leaning your elbow against an open window while driving with one hand exudes ease, control, and a bit of recklessness. It is absolutely one of the sexiest sights on the road. For the best road trip experiences check out these Ugandan seven road trips everyone needs to take.

A hand on a woman's lower back

Especially when leading her to her seat or guiding her through a door or out of a car. It is one of the acts of chivalry as it allows a man to lead while also letting a woman go first. Experts in body language say that a man putting his hand on a woman's upper back can be a friendly gesture, but on the lower back implies desire.

A hand above a woman's knee at the bar

This move is only applicable when you know a woman is into you. Pay attention to how she reacts to it too, if she indicates that she's uncomfortable gracefully withdraw from the contact. Your ability to read her body language is a definite plus so you'll still be in good graces. If she's into it, she will be a bit more into you.

Arm around her waist

Placing your arm around a woman is a sweet protective gesture, especially when moving in sketchy places or crowded spaces. It is also a sweet way of staying connected when you're talking on the phone.

Drinking from a beer bottle with two fingers

It is a smooth way to get eyes on you and just like the elbow on the window, it makes you look at ease.

Fixing anything

Being handy comes in handy for men even when they don't realise it. One Reddit user said, "Just being handy. Drives me wild when my [boyfriend] fixes something or puts something together."

Passion for something

Talking excitedly about something you care about is attractive. Another Reddit user said, "when my SO talks about anything he cares about, even if it isn't really one of my interests, it is insanely attractive to me."

Focus

