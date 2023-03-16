ADVERTISEMENT
8 possessive actions that make a man irresistible

Martha Kemigisha

These possessive actions make a man more attractive.

Courtesy
Courtesy

Possessive behaviour can be good or bad depending on how it is used. Small gestures that let a woman know you are there can make you irresistible.

There's also another side to possessiveness. It can be about the way a man owns himself, his skills, confidence, and ability to be himself and do things with ease. If nothing else, they can make a woman possessive over you. It is a two-way street after all.

Possessive behaviour that is rooted in jealousy, insecurity, and control among other unpleasant motives can turn off women.

Here are some of the possessive irresistible things that men do.

Courtesy
Courtesy Pulse

Leaning your elbow against an open window while driving with one hand exudes ease, control, and a bit of recklessness. It is absolutely one of the sexiest sights on the road. For the best road trip experiences check out these Ugandan seven road trips everyone needs to take.

Courtesy
Courtesy Pulse
Especially when leading her to her seat or guiding her through a door or out of a car. It is one of the acts of chivalry as it allows a man to lead while also letting a woman go first. Experts in body language say that a man putting his hand on a woman's upper back can be a friendly gesture, but on the lower back implies desire.

Courtesy
Courtesy Pulse

This move is only applicable when you know a woman is into you. Pay attention to how she reacts to it too, if she indicates that she's uncomfortable gracefully withdraw from the contact. Your ability to read her body language is a definite plus so you'll still be in good graces. If she's into it, she will be a bit more into you.

Courtesy: loveisconfusing
Courtesy: loveisconfusing Pulse

Placing your arm around a woman is a sweet protective gesture, especially when moving in sketchy places or crowded spaces. It is also a sweet way of staying connected when you're talking on the phone.

Courtesy: Palm Springs Life Mag
Courtesy: Palm Springs Life Mag Pulse

It is a smooth way to get eyes on you and just like the elbow on the window, it makes you look at ease.

Courtesy: Reader's Digest
Courtesy: Reader's Digest Pulse

Being handy comes in handy for men even when they don't realise it. One Reddit user said, "Just being handy. Drives me wild when my [boyfriend] fixes something or puts something together."

Courtesy
Courtesy Pulse
Talking excitedly about something you care about is attractive. Another Reddit user said, "when my SO talks about anything he cares about, even if it isn't really one of my interests, it is insanely attractive to me."

Courtesy
Courtesy Pulse

Having a long attention span is one of the men's hot spots. Concentration and trying to figure out something is a sign of maturity and self-control.

Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

