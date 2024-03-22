Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has officially said yes to her longtime boyfriend, Melvin Ibrahim.
Details of Anerlisa Muigai's lavish engagement party
Anerlisa Muigai, the heiress of Keroche, is officially off the market after accepting a proposal of a lifetime during a luxurious engagement party hosted by her affluent parents.
Known for keeping her private life away from the public eye, Anerlisa's engagement came as a delightful shock to many.
Melvin Ibrahim, the man behind the engagement ring, is not a familiar face in the spotlight. However, he is the director at Apex Automotive, a car dealership based in Nairobi.
The dealership specialises in importing vehicles from various countries such as Japan, the UK, South Africa, and Australia, as well as dealing with the buying and selling of locally used cars.
He's also into finance and real estate according to his Instagram bio.
Anerlisa Muigai's lavish engagement party
Rumours of the engagement began circulating after a lavish party was hosted at Anerlisa's parents' home in Naivasha on March 16, 2024.
Senator Tabitha Karanja and businessman Joseph Karanja, Anerlisa's parents, spared no expense in celebrating their daughter's milestone, inviting prominent figures from the political sphere to commemorate the occasion.
Distinguished guests, including nominated senators Tabitha Mutinda, Esther Okenyuri, and Hamida Kibwana, graced the event, showcasing their elegance in stylish attire. Senator Mutinda even took to social media to share glimpses of the celebration, capturing the festive atmosphere and the joyous faces of the attendees.
Anerlisa's mother stole the spotlight with her stunning long pink kitenge attire adorned with touches of jungle green, radiating sophistication and grace.
The news of Anerlisa's engagement sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from Kenyans, celebrating her happiness and wishing her well in her new journey.
Anerlisa Muigai's relationship with Ben Pol
However, despite the buzz surrounding the event, Anerlisa has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the details of her engagement.
Anerlisa's engagement comes two years after her divorce from Tanzanian star Ben Pol in 2021.
The couple got engaged in 2018 in a similarly low-key manner. Despite the end of her previous relationship, Anerlisa's engagement with Melvin Ibrahim signals a new chapter in her life, filled with hope and excitement for the future.
