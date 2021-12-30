RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

New twist as court issues tough orders to Diana Marua

Willy Paul and Diana Marua
Willy Paul and Diana Marua

Content creator and singer Diana Marua has been ordered to pull down a video in which she had accused musician Willy Paul of attempting to rape her.

Recommended articles

According to the order issued by Senior Principal Magistrate D.W Mburu on December 29, 2021, Diana was also barred from making any more allegations about Willy Paul.

It is hereby ordered that the defendant/respondent's video and social media post posted on her YouTube channel titled My untold story, Willy Paul attempted to rape me, be pulled down pending the hearing and determination of this suit as it is prejudicing the plaintiff/applicant and making him lose business opportunities and making him suffer health-wise.

That the defendant/respondent herein either by herself, her servants, agents, assigns or any other person spreading the video circulating the same is hereby restrained by an interim injunctive order of the court from defaming, spreading and continuing to defame the plaintiff/applicant pending the hearing and determination of the suit,” read the magistrate’s orders.

Pozze has sued Diana for defamation and character assassination. He claims that his longtime nemesis Bahati is using his wife to settle scores with him.

He went on to insist that he has never assaulted or engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.

“We shall go to Court and get Justice. Every Human has a right to dignity and dignity must be protected. If we were to be charged for sexually assaulting out ex’s with who things did not turn out as expected, who among us boy child would still have their freedom?

I have the messages of all the evidence that I need in court. I seek the assistance of the Inspector General of Police and other authorities in investigating all these allegations labelled against me. Even as I seek the redress of the court in the defamation claims,” said Willy Paul.

Diana Marua’s allegations

Diana Marua went public with allegations that Pozze tried to rape her a few years ago.

“I have been crying since i opened up in this video; this was simply the worst day of my life and a horror moment to any woman who has come across rape or almost got raped. I'm still in disbelief that a man can forcefully attempt to rape you but because they vê noticed you went silent they still clout chase with your name lying to the public that they have slept with you just for clout. is that a confirmation of what you did???,” she said.

Diana Marua aka Diana B
Diana Marua aka Diana B Diana Marua aka Diana B Pulse Live Kenya

She has also added that she has filed a case in court against Willy Paul.

“You even cross the limits and sing about it to clout chase for the sake of saving your already dead numbers & career??? how do you even lack respect to that extent??? You even dare mention my kids in your nonsense??? where is your respect for mothers & women??? is that how you disrespect your mother?

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akuku Danger rushed to ICU days after being discharged

Akuku Danger rushed to ICU days after being discharged

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

How to celebrate the New Year at home

How to celebrate the New Year at home

Here's what you should do if you encounter a wild animal

Here's what you should do if you encounter a wild animal

Here's why women forgive cheating more than men

Here's why women forgive cheating more than men

10 types of people in ushago this holiday

10 types of people in ushago this holiday

How to determine sexual compatibility without having sex

How to determine sexual compatibility without having sex

Alex Mwakideu's sweet message on 7th anniversary with wife Mariam

Alex Mwakideu's sweet message on 7th anniversary with wife Mariam

Nadia Mukami responds to fans saying she is expectant

Nadia Mukami responds to fans saying she is expectant