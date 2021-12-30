Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

According to the order issued by Senior Principal Magistrate D.W Mburu on December 29, 2021, Diana was also barred from making any more allegations about Willy Paul.

“It is hereby ordered that the defendant/respondent's video and social media post posted on her YouTube channel titled My untold story, Willy Paul attempted to rape me, be pulled down pending the hearing and determination of this suit as it is prejudicing the plaintiff/applicant and making him lose business opportunities and making him suffer health-wise.

“That the defendant/respondent herein either by herself, her servants, agents, assigns or any other person spreading the video circulating the same is hereby restrained by an interim injunctive order of the court from defaming, spreading and continuing to defame the plaintiff/applicant pending the hearing and determination of the suit,” read the magistrate’s orders.

Pozze has sued Diana for defamation and character assassination. He claims that his longtime nemesis Bahati is using his wife to settle scores with him.

He went on to insist that he has never assaulted or engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.

“We shall go to Court and get Justice. Every Human has a right to dignity and dignity must be protected. If we were to be charged for sexually assaulting out ex’s with who things did not turn out as expected, who among us boy child would still have their freedom?

I have the messages of all the evidence that I need in court. I seek the assistance of the Inspector General of Police and other authorities in investigating all these allegations labelled against me. Even as I seek the redress of the court in the defamation claims,” said Willy Paul.

Diana Marua’s allegations

Diana Marua went public with allegations that Pozze tried to rape her a few years ago.

“I have been crying since i opened up in this video; this was simply the worst day of my life and a horror moment to any woman who has come across rape or almost got raped. I'm still in disbelief that a man can forcefully attempt to rape you but because they vê noticed you went silent they still clout chase with your name lying to the public that they have slept with you just for clout. is that a confirmation of what you did???,” she said.

Diana Marua aka Diana B Pulse Live Kenya

She has also added that she has filed a case in court against Willy Paul.