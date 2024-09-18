Diana details painful decision to leave Bahati's mansion for Airbnb while pregnant

Known for being open about their lives on social media, the couple decided to shed light on the personal struggles they encountered during this period, particularly as Bahati was also pursuing a political career.

Diana talks about her 3rd pregnancy

In a YouTube video on September 18, where they introduced their baby Malaika to the public, Diana reflected on how the pregnancy affected their relationship.

Pulse Live Kenya

She recalled Bahati’s initial reaction when she broke the news of her pregnancy. At that time, Bahati was running for the Mathare parliamentary seat under the Jubilee Party.

"When I told Bahati, he was shocked for a moment," Diana shared. "I remember I was vlogging, and he just asked, ‘Are you done recording?’ before he picked up his coat and left."

She added that even though Bahati tried to appear supportive for the video, his departure didn’t leave her feeling reassured.

Diana Marua and Bahati announce pregnancy in style

Struggles of Balancing Politics and Family

Bahati’s involvement in politics created tension in their household. Diana explained how Bahati, fully immersed in his campaign, was often absent, which left her feeling isolated.

"Yaani tulikuwa kwa hao na all these months there was no connection and at some point he gave me total black out... Kwa nyumba analala 48 hours... na nikimuongelesha he was so moody so I kept quiet. Ikafika point he started blaming it on me.

"Yet at seven months pregnancy, I was waking up at 4:30 AM to accompany Bahati to Mathare for his political campaigns,” she revealed. "He would come home, shower, eat, and go straight to bed without any real connection between us. It was a challenging time."

The emotional strain weighed heavily on Diana, leading her to seek professional counselling. “I went for counselling, and Bahati didn’t even know about it until recently,” she said.

Diana Marua

Diana Marua on how Bahati went out with friends until midnight

Diana recounted how Bahati’s moodiness and lack of communication created a rift in their relationship.

“He would blame me for not being supportive. He’d say, ‘I don’t feel your support. When I wake up, you’re not here,’” she explained, adding that she was already juggling pregnancy, household responsibilities, and taking care of their other children.

One incident that stood out to Diana was when Bahati went out with friends, leaving her feeling abandoned.

“He left at 4 PM and didn’t pick my calls when I tried reaching him at midnight. When I called his driver, I could hear them laughing and having a good time in the background...He came home and saw my anger because ilifika point nilifika mwisho...

"Alafu the audacity ya kuja kuniambia wewe huoni niko depresedd oh sijui nini... And you see the best language I would have understood was communication. I was also going though my things. I only got shots fired at me,” she said.

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati

Why Diana left Bahati for an Airbnb

Diana confessed that the mounting pressure and bottled-up emotions eventually pushed her to leave.

“One evening, I took the kids to Two Rivers Mall to relieve some stress,” she recalled. “Bahati called me, asking why I took the kids out without telling him, and I felt like he was just looking for trouble.”

Feeling overwhelmed, Diana broke down. “I screamed, knelt down, and cried,” she said. “I came back home, left the kids with Irene [their nanny], and told her I had had enough. I needed to breathe.”

With nothing but her handbag, pants, and a warm sweater, Diana left the house on September 12, 2022. “I booked an Airbnb for three nights with the Sh100,000 I had,” she explained, adding that she needed space to clear her head.

Pulse Live Kenya