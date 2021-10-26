Chiki is a fitness and dance influencer, Lady Mandy is an accomplished fashion stylist while Yvonne is a sought-after entrepreneur and fashion influencer.

The three are some of the closely-watched celebrities making boss moves in Kenya.

They are also the women in the lives of three of Sauti Sol's band members - Bien Aime, Polycarp alias Fancy Fingers and Savara.

Aside from their boss babe vibe and famous baes, the three also share one more thing in common - their diverse nationalities.

Lady Mandy is a Burundian by birth, Chiki is part-Swiss and part-Nigerian while Yvonne is part-Kenyan and part-Japanese.

One has to wonder how the gentlemen from Sauti Sol won the hearts of these three women, especially with the possible cultural differences.

Sauti Sol Love Stories

Let's start with Bien Aime Baraza. The man with the vocals and the height. He married his long time girlfriend Chiki Kuruka. The beloved bubbly dancer was born in Nigeria.

The two love birds met at a parking lot of an event where Sauti Sol performed. Chiki had come with a friend, Emmanuel Jambo and Bien suspected they were dating.

It's only after popping the "doesn't your boyfriend get mad when you do these things" that Chiki cleared the air that she wasn't dating Emmanuel and they took it off from there.

Polycarp Otieno popularly known as Fancy Fingers found his love too. A lady with a great personality who breathes in fashion and exhales great vibes. Her name is Lady Mandy and hails from Burundi.

Lady Mandy met Fancy Fingers after a show performance and it's after a cheque mishap between Camp Mulla and Sauti Sol that made them interact. The rest is history.

Delvin Mudigi Savara. The man with the beautiful lady, Yvonne Endo. She is a beautiful Kenyan-Japanese with her father being Luo and her mother from Tokyo, Japan.

They also met in a concert in Nairobi where Savara spotted two beautiful lasses and asked for her number. As Savara describes the scenario on Sol Generation TV, he was so tipsy on that night that he forgot to save her number.

He had to ask Yvonne's friend, Sean for the number. They constantly share photos of each other on trips or just having chill time together and with friends.

