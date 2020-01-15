You are not the only one. Most moms are struggling with tired mom syndrome and it’s completely normal. Sometimes you feel like you are losing it all and are not even sure if you are doing what you are supposed to be doing. Unfortunately, not even those around you may understand you because some people feel that parenting is not enough work to make someone tired. But ask a stay at home mom and some will tell you they are more tired than they used to be when they used to go to work.

Tired mom syndrome is quite common and a normal occurrence. If you ever find yourself having to deal with it, these tips could save you from the situation:

It’s okay to take a break

Yes, you need things done but at the end of the day, you are human and not a machine. Sometimes you just have to forget about the laundry that needs to be folded or those clothes that need ironing and just take a rest. Accept you are tired and don’t feel guilty while taking a break. Whether it’s just a 30 minutes nap or walk, it’s good for you.

Accept help

There is so much that needs your attention and sometimes you would rather do everything by yourself. But when duties are too many and overwhelming, ask for help and accept it when it’s gladly offered to you. When a friend comes visiting, for instance, you can request them to help you fold the laundry or watch your baby as you do the dishes.

Know that it’s okay to say no

When you have so much to do, it’s okay to say no to invitations to parties and dinners. If you are already feeling drained, it’s only best to stay at home and rest a little bit than have to go partying with friends.

Practice mindful meditation and yoga

Take some time when your child is sleeping and do yoga or meditation. Meditation and yoga will help you beat the physical and emotional stress that you are battling.