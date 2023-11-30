The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 survival tips for single people this festive season

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

December can be particularly challenging for single people who don't live with their families.

Christmas for singles
However, it's important to remember that being single during this time doesn't have to lead to loneliness or depression. Here are five survival tips to help navigate the festive season:

Use this time to focus on yourself and your personal growth. Take up a new hobby, learn a skill, or set personal goals for the upcoming year.

Embracing independence can be empowering and fulfilling, and it shifts the focus away from societal expectations around relationships.

Establishing your own festive traditions can be a great way to celebrate the season on your terms. Whether it's hosting a Friendsgiving dinner, organizing a holiday movie marathon, or volunteering for a charitable cause, creating your own traditions allows you to shape the season in a way that brings you joy and fulfillment.

Strengthening connections with friends and family can provide a support system during the festive season. Plan gatherings, virtual or in-person, with loved ones who share similar situations or values.

Surrounding yourself with positive relationships can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and enhance the holiday experience.

Use this time to prioritize self-care and well-being. Whether it's through meditation, exercise, reading, or pampering yourself with a spa day at home, taking care of your mental and physical health is crucial.

Establishing a self-care routine can help manage stress and contribute to a positive mindset during the festive season.

Focus on the positives in your life and practice gratitude. Reflect on the things you are thankful for, and consider keeping a gratitude journal. Shifting your mindset towards appreciation can help counteract any negative emotions and enhance your overall well-being.

Being single during the festive season doesn't diminish your worth or happiness.

Embracing your independence, creating meaningful connections, and prioritizing self-care can turn this time into an opportunity for personal growth and enjoyment.

It's essential to celebrate yourself and the positive aspects of your life, irrespective of your relationship status.

