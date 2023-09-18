The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

27 years, it really is a difficult time for them.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split up .[Mike Coppola/Getty Images]
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split up .[Mike Coppola/Getty Images]

After being approached by paparazzi from TMZ, the actor politely shrugged them off when asked about the split. He described the transition as a 'Very difficult time'. After this, he refused to speak on the topic because of its sensitivity.

This comes after the news of the split shook Hollywood from its core, given that the couple had been married for 27 long years. In their joint statement to People Magazine, they announced their divorce as they stressed that they are embracing their individual growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Said statement read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The Greatest Showman actor and his estranged wife noted that their focus is placed on their family, given that they have two children together Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. They also requested privacy during the transitional period.

It also read, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The former couple and their kids.[Calif.Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland]
The former couple and their kids.[Calif.Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland] Business Insider USA

The Australian couple met back in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series called Corelli and he fell for her hard. They got married in 1996 and adopted their son after failed attempts at IVF and an unfortunate miscarriage. They also welcomed their daughter to the world in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackman and Deborra-Lee had always been open about their marriage and were seemingly happy, so the news of their split has broken the hearts of many devoted fans.

Recommended articles

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

5 amazing benefits of taking a cold shower

5 amazing benefits of taking a cold shower

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

Why healthy forests mean fewer pandemics

Why healthy forests mean fewer pandemics

The origin and meaning of tall puffy hats worn by chefs

The origin and meaning of tall puffy hats worn by chefs

96 & counting: Meet the adventurer on a mission to explore waterfalls in Kenya

96 & counting: Meet the adventurer on a mission to explore waterfalls in Kenya

For car owners: 10 tips to save fuel as prices soar, according to AI

For car owners: 10 tips to save fuel as prices soar, according to AI

WATCH: Mayonde's emotional reaction after being treated to a surprise baby shower

WATCH: Mayonde's emotional reaction after being treated to a surprise baby shower

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a woman loves you

If a woman loves you, you won't have to beg for these 5 things

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

A woman taking photo of a man sitting on a sofa [Photo: Thirdman]

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding

PHOTOS: Prime CS Mudavadi graces daughter's traditional wedding in Mt Kenya