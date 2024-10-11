The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lupita Nyong'o confirms she's single again

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o has hinted she's single again, emphasising that her unique love for her cat Yoyo fills her heart.

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o and Canadian American actor Joshua Jackson
Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o and Canadian American actor Joshua Jackson

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o, known for her iconic roles has hinted that she is currently single.

The Oscar-winning star recently opened up about her romantic life in an interview, seemingly shedding light on the end of her relationship with Canadian actor Joshua Jackson.

Lupita and Joshua Jackson first sparked rumours of romance in October 2023, just a few months after she had parted ways with Selema Masekela.

The pair were spotted together at a concert in Los Angeles, fuelling speculation that they were Hollywood's newest couple.

Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o
Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong'o

After months of speculation, Lupita and Joshua seemingly confirmed their romance during a PDA-filled getaway to Mexico in March 2024.

The couple was photographed holding hands and sharing kisses while celebrating Lupita’s 41st birthday.

Fans quickly celebrated the blossoming relationship, and the pair were lauded as a fresh and exciting couple on the Hollywood scene.

Even Joshua’s ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, chimed in, giving the duo her blessing. It seemed as though the relationship was progressing well, with fans excited to see Lupita finding happiness once again.

Lupita Nyong'o & Joshua Jackson on vacation in Puerto Vallarta on March 3, 2024 ( Source E-News )
Lupita Nyong'o & Joshua Jackson on vacation in Puerto Vallarta on March 3, 2024 ( Source E-News )

However, as time passed, it became evident that things between Lupita and Joshua had changed. In October 2024, Lupita confirmed that she was single, subtly hinting at the end of her relationship with Joshua.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK published on October 9, Lupita made a comment about her current relationship status, stating, "My love for my cat is singular. If I’m ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it’ll be because of him.

Her words suggest that while her romantic chapter with Joshua may have ended, her heart remains open to love.

Reflecting on her cat’s companionship, she added, “I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”

Lupita’s comments came just two weeks after Joshua Jackson was seen in New York with model Nastassja Roberts.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o pose backstage at the new revival of the play Children of a Lesser God in April 2018. BRUCE GLIKAS/BRUCE GLIKAS/FILMMAGIC
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o pose backstage at the new revival of the play "Children of a Lesser God" in April 2018. BRUCE GLIKAS/BRUCE GLIKAS/FILMMAGIC
Lupita’s love life has seen significant changes over the past year. In October 2023, she publicly shared the news of her breakup with Selema Masekela, a sports presenter and commentator, with whom she had been in a relationship.

The actress posted a message on Instagram, explaining that she could no longer trust him and felt compelled to share her truth with the world.

"It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," Lupita wrote. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela
Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela

In previous interviews, Lupita explained that she chose to be open about her personal life on social media as a way to combat the often idealised images people present online.

For her, being honest about her emotions and experiences was a way to stay true to herself. She shared that by publicly addressing her breakup, she avoided the exhausting process of explaining the situation to friends and family one by one.

In the months following her breakup with Masekela, Lupita spent time reflecting on how she was blindsided by the betrayal. "You go through a lot of like, ‘Why? What were the signs? Why didn't I see them?’” she explained. "And if I did, why didn’t I act on them? Also, replaying moments and thinking, ‘Oh, I felt this apprehension, and I ignored it. Why did I ignore it?’"

Award-winning Hollywood star and Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o
Award-winning Hollywood star and Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o

While she admits that this kind of reflection can become toxic, she also acknowledges it as an opportunity to learn more about herself.

One thing Lupita has learned from her public heartbreak is that sharing too much can make the healing process harder. "It’s hard enough to go through heartbreak privately," she said. "When the world has an image of you in relation to someone else, it prolongs the healing process because the memory is emblazoned in the public domain."

