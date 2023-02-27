ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Fabian Simiyu

Sometimes people think that it is hard to find true love but in reality, it is what you do that will determine the outcome of what you get in your relationship.

Happy couple sharing a smile [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty]
Happy couple sharing a smile [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty]

As a man, it is good to note the simple yet important strategies that you should put in place to build and maintain your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five simple ways of making a girl interested and maybe even fall in love with you.

Respect is the backbone of any relationship since we are living in an era where everyone is equal and everyone's opinion counts.

As a man, you should not be one to make decisions all the time, ask for your woman's opinions, and also do your best to make her feel like a part of your life.

It is through such actions that she will feel appreciated and feel confident being around you.

Shouting at a woman should never cross your mind as a man. How you solve your problems is key to unlocking the next steps in your relationships.

Women love it when a man listens. A man who listens simply cares what a lady is going through.

Having the ability to listen to a woman's problems shows that you are good at communicating and this will help you to learn more about her.

The more you show a lady that you understand and value her, the more she will open up to you.

The advantage of being a good listener is that you will always be ahead of any situation that faces the two of you, and you will face fewer obstacles in trying to establish the solutions to challenges that come along the way.

Do you always hope for the best? Women tend to feel secure around men who have a positive take on life.

Try doing something and if you fail to achieve it, simply change your strategies and try doing it again.

Don't rush things. Good things take time and this means that as a man, you should never be on a girl's neck forcing her to be your girlfriend.

Know that love is a process that needs dedication and the alignment of one's feelings toward a certain person.

Buying many gifts for a woman or taking her out frequently to win her heart easily is manipulative. Instead, do things that really matter gradually before escalating the nature of gifts and your presence in her life.

Just like any other human being, women need reassurance that they are beautiful or that they look good.

Reassurance comes in many ways and this could be, for example, through giving her presents during her birthday or your anniversary.

Showing her that you value her in every step of your relationship will make it easy for her to love you without being forced.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

7 Ingredients to watch out for in your beauty products

7 Ingredients to watch out for in your beauty products

10 things women do that make men melt inside, according to AI app ChatGPT

10 things women do that make men melt inside, according to AI app ChatGPT

5 natural ways to darken grey hair

5 natural ways to darken grey hair

How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know

How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple watering a plant together. Photo by Safari Consoler

10 things women do that make men melt inside, according to AI app ChatGPT

Lenana and wife Hellen

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Msupa S shows off baby bump

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Happy couple sharing a smile [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty]

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested