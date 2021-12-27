RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Nadia Mukami responds to fans saying she is expectant

Miriam Mwende

Do they have one on the way?

Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas
Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas

Fans of singer Nadia Mukami and her boo, fellow star Arrowbwoy, are convinced that the two may have taken their relationship to the next level.

Word around town is that Ms Mukami may have a 'bun in the oven' and is yet to announce it to the public.

A particularly excited fan reviewed footage from Nadia's Christmas show in Eldoret, asserting that the singer looked expectant.

"Yaani watu mnajifanya hamuoni ball... Since when Nadia akapiga show na sweater? From my side congratulations ata kaa hamsemi," one Barbie Bentah posted as a comment under a video shared by the popstar.

When a local tabloid picked up the fan's comment and shared it, the singer joined in the conversation with a vague "Lol" (laughing out loud).

nadia_mukami 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂loooool

Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas
Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas

Here are more comments shared by fans on Nadia's video:-

tedykereth @barbiebentah una macho kama yangu😍

ludepsmbugua @barbiebentah ha ha ha pia mm niliona tuko kimoja😂😂😂 macho kubwa

barbiebentah @ludepsmbugua 🤣🤣🤣my babbby is expecting a mbabyy😂😂🙌

lk_oreri @barbiebentah very heavily 😂no cap

drazondesparola Am seeing a junior coming😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌weuuh😂🙌

i_am_nyashbby Ata kama mnasema Hakuna kitu hapo.. Lini kanadai akapiga show na sweater 😅😅😅🙌

Miriam Mwende

