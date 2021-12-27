Nadia Mukami responds to fans saying she is expectant

Word around town is that Ms Mukami may have a 'bun in the oven' and is yet to announce it to the public.

A particularly excited fan reviewed footage from Nadia's Christmas show in Eldoret, asserting that the singer looked expectant.

"Yaani watu mnajifanya hamuoni ball... Since when Nadia akapiga show na sweater? From my side congratulations ata kaa hamsemi," one Barbie Bentah posted as a comment under a video shared by the popstar.

When a local tabloid picked up the fan's comment and shared it, the singer joined in the conversation with a vague "Lol" (laughing out loud).

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are more comments shared by fans on Nadia's video:-

tedykereth @barbiebentah una macho kama yangu😍

ludepsmbugua @barbiebentah ha ha ha pia mm niliona tuko kimoja😂😂😂 macho kubwa

barbiebentah @ludepsmbugua 🤣🤣🤣my babbby is expecting a mbabyy😂😂🙌

lk_oreri @barbiebentah very heavily 😂no cap

drazondesparola Am seeing a junior coming😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌weuuh😂🙌